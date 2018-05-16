We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2018-05-16

Miso Tasty Sweet & Sticky Teriyaki 100G

Miso Tasty Sweet & Sticky Teriyaki 100G
£ 2.30
£2.30/100g

Product Description

  • Sweet & Sticky Teriyaki
  • Visit mistoasty.com for more ideas!
  • Miso Tasty's Teriyaki is full of deep umami flavour from naturally fermented soy sauce and mirin. This sweet and savoury sauce is a kitchen cupboard essential, so you can recreate all your favourite Japanese teriyaki dishes with just a squeeze!
  • 100% Recyclable
  • Glaze, marinade, drizzle
  • Easy Japanese
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Soy Sauce (40%) (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Mirin (30%), Sugar, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 21 days and by best before date shown.Best Before: See cap.

Produce of

Made in the UK and packed in the UK from imported ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Tasty Ideas
  • Glaze: Spread onto salmon before grilling and add an extra squeeze when serving for a glossy glaze. Perfect for BBQs tool
  • Marinade: Squeeze onto chicken and leave for 10 minutes before roasting.
  • Drizzle: Add to stir-fries, noodles and rice dishes.

Number of uses

Serving per pack: 5, Serving size: Approx 25g

Name and address

  • Miso Tasty Ltd,
  • PO Box 68534,
  • London,
  • SW15 9FB.

Return to

  • Miso Tasty Ltd,
  • PO Box 68534,
  • London,
  • SW15 9FB.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesQuantity Per 100gQuantity Per Serve
Energy kJ726145
Energy kcal17134
Fat 0.5g0.1g
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 37.0g7.4g
of which sugars 32.0g6.4g
Fibre 0.4g0.1g
Protein 4.1g0.8g
Salt 6.1g1.2g
Sodium 2.392g0.478g
Serving per pack: 5, Serving size: Approx 25g--

