Mucho Mas Vino Blanco Wine 75Cl
Product Description
- MUCHO MAS VINO BLANCO WINE 75CL
- Wine of Spain
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Complex and subtle on the nose, there are peach and apricot aromas with hints of citrus and smokiness. Rich and mouth-filling in style, with moreish tropical fruit flavours, nuanced vanilla and nicely balanced acidity.
Region of Origin
Wine Colour
White
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Felix Solis S.L.
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Carlos Villarraso
Country
Spain
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Verdejo, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- Fermentations take place in stainless steel tanks over 20-25 days at maximum temperatures of 15ºC. Once the vinification process is complete, the wine is left on its lees at low temperature for 2-3 months to develop secondary flavour characteristics. In the case of Chardonnay, the wine remains in French oak barrels for 3 months, with batonnage (stirring the lees) occurring several times a week.
History
- The Félix Solís SL winery was founded in April 1975 and lies along the current national road that links Madrid to Cadiz. The winery is one of the largest family-owned wineries in the world and is fitted with the most modern production and storage facilities. The World Ranking of Wines and Spirits (WRWS) gave Felix Solis sixth place in the top 100 Best Wineries of the World and second place in the category ‘Best Wineries of Spain'.
Regional Information
- The goal was to create a distinctive style of wine by harnessing the qualities of three different but complementary grape varieties from several notable winegrowing regions in Spain. The resulting wine is ideal as an aperitif but also goes well pasta, paella and all sorts of tapas, especially grilled fish, smoked hams and cheeses.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Produce of
Product of Spain
Name and address
- Produced and Bottled by:
- Felix Solis, S.L.,
- 13300ES,
- España.
Return to
- Felix Solis, S.L.,
- 13300ES,
- España.
Net Contents
75cl ℮
