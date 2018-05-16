Tesco Garden Vegetable Soup 600G

- Energy339kJ 81kcal4%
- Fat3.0g4%
- Saturates1.9g10%
- Sugars2.2g2%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 137kJ / 33kcal
Product Description
- A soup made from mixed vegetables and vegetable stock.
- Fresh garden vegetables, with a hint of creamy butter for that freshly homemade flavour
- CHUNKY AND CLASSIC Easy to heat and perfect as a quick meal
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Carrot, Swede, White Onion, Celery, Potato, Butter (Milk), Parsnip, Leek, Peas, Corn Starch, Salt, Garlic, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Sugar, White Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Carrot Extract, Sunflower Oil, Natural Onion Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
800W / 900W 6mins / 5 mins 30 secs
Place 300g into a microwaveable bowl and cover.
Cook on full power for 3 mins (800W) / 3 mins 30 secs (900W).
Uncover, stir and re-cover.
Cook on full power for a further 3 mins (800W) / 2 mins (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Hob
Instructions: Place 300g into a saucepan
Cook over a medium heat for 6-7 minutes stirring frequently.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat raw..
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
600g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (248g**)
|Energy
|137kJ / 33kcal
|339kJ / 81kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|3.0g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|10.9g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|2.1g
|Protein
|0.6g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 600g typically weighs 496g.
|-
|-
Safety information
