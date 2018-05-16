We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Garden Vegetable Soup 600G

£ 1.00
£1.67/kg DR.WT
½ of a pack
  • Energy339kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 137kJ / 33kcal

Product Description

  • A soup made from mixed vegetables and vegetable stock.
  • Fresh garden vegetables, with a hint of creamy butter for that freshly homemade flavour
  • CHUNKY AND CLASSIC Easy to heat and perfect as a quick meal
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Carrot, Swede, White Onion, Celery, Potato, Butter (Milk), Parsnip, Leek, Peas, Corn Starch, Salt, Garlic, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Sugar, White Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Carrot Extract, Sunflower Oil, Natural Onion Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
800W / 900W 6mins / 5 mins 30 secs
Place 300g into a microwaveable bowl and cover.
Cook on full power for 3 mins (800W) / 3 mins 30 secs (900W).
Uncover, stir and re-cover.
Cook on full power for a further 3 mins (800W) / 2 mins (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Hob
Instructions: Place 300g into a saucepan
Cook over a medium heat for 6-7 minutes stirring frequently.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (248g**)
Energy137kJ / 33kcal339kJ / 81kcal
Fat1.2g3.0g
Saturates0.8g1.9g
Carbohydrate4.4g10.9g
Sugars0.9g2.2g
Fibre0.8g2.1g
Protein0.6g1.6g
Salt0.7g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwaved according to instructions 600g typically weighs 496g.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

