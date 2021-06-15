New York Bakery Wholemeal & Rye Bagel Thins 4 Pack
- Energy494kJ 117kcal6%
- Fat0.9g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars2.3g3%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1098kJ
Product Description
- 4 Wholemeal & Rye Bagel Thins
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- A Source of Fibre
- 117 Kcal per Bagel thin
- Free from Artificial Colours & Flavours
- Soft & Chewy for an Authentic NY Taste
- Made with EU & non-EU wheat flour
- Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
- A Source of Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Rye Sour Dough, Sprouted Rye Grains (4%), Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser: Cellulose Gum, Fermented Wheat Flour, Vegetable Proteins, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Flour Improver: Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Dextrose, Maltodextrins, Starch
Allergy Information
- For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, please see the ingredients in Bold
Storage
For Best Before Date: See Front of PackStore in a cool dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container and consume within 2 days. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Hummus, Tomato and Basil
- Ingredients
- Hummus
- Tomatoes
- Handful of Fresh Basil Leaves
- Bagel Build
- Lightly toast your bagel thin and spread the base with hummus. Top with tomatoes (Roasting them first if you fancy). And fresh basil and seasoning to taste for a simple but tasty lunch.
Number of uses
1 serving = 1 bagel (45g)
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Distributor address
- Contact us via our website at www.newyorkbakeryco.com
Net Contents
4 x Bagel Thins
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Average Bagel Thin
|Energy
|1098kJ
|494kJ
|260kcal
|117kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|0.9g
|(of which saturates)
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|45.1g
|20.3g
|(of which sugars)
|5.1g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|6.1g
|2.7g
|Protein
|12.2g
|5.5g
|Salt
|0.68g
|0.31g
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|1 serving = 1 bagel (45g)
|-
|-
