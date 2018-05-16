Tesco Asian Style Rice & Greens 2 X 200G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 416kJ / 99kcal
Product Description
- 2 Individual bags of cooked long grain white rice and red quinoa with mixed vegetables, edamame soya beans and a garlic and ginger seasoning.
- A mix of rice and vegetables with a garlic and ginger seasoning
- FRAGRANT AND SPICY With garlic, ginger and chilli ideal as a side dish or light lunch
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Green Bean, Choi Sum, Broccoli, Peas, Cooked Red Quinoa [Water, Red Quinoa], Kale, Edamame Soya Beans, Red Chilli, Garlic, Ginger, Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Coriander Powder, Turmeric, White Pepper, Anti-caking Agents (Silicon Dioxide, Tricalcium Phosphate), Soya Beans, Wheat, Fenugreek, Citric Acid, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Powder, Ginger Powder, Chilli Powder, Flavouring, Turmeric Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs
For best results cook from frozen.
Remove small inner bag from larger outer bag.
Do not open or pierce perforated bag.
Place on a microwaveable plate.
Cook on full power for: Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat raw..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e (2x200g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bag (188g**)
|Energy
|416kJ / 99kcal
|782kJ / 185kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|2.8g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|17.0g
|32.0g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|4.4g
|Protein
|3.1g
|5.8g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 376g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat raw..
