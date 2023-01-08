We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Herbal Essences Bio Renew Argan Oil Repair Hair Conditioner 180ml
image 1 of Herbal Essences Bio Renew Argan Oil Repair Hair Conditioner 180mlimage 2 of Herbal Essences Bio Renew Argan Oil Repair Hair Conditioner 180mlimage 3 of Herbal Essences Bio Renew Argan Oil Repair Hair Conditioner 180mlimage 4 of Herbal Essences Bio Renew Argan Oil Repair Hair Conditioner 180mlimage 5 of Herbal Essences Bio Renew Argan Oil Repair Hair Conditioner 180ml

Herbal Essences Bio Renew Argan Oil Repair Hair Conditioner 180ml

4.7(5128)
Write a review

£2.75

£1.53/100ml

Herb/Ess B/Rnew Argan Oil Repair Cond 180ml
Essences of life Argan Oil shampoo & hair conditioner collection helps repair damaged hair to smoothness and makes it naturally shiny. Hair is softer & smoother. At Herbal Essences we believe in the nurturing power of plants. We designed the Argan oil Shampoo & Conditioner collection to spark life back into your hair, your spirit and the planet. Our nurturing, indulging formulas are infused with pure plant essences and plant-based nutrients, and bottled into responsibly designed packaging. Reveal your best hair and let go for a little moment of joy while protecting the planet.
REPAIRING HAIR CONDITIONER: deeply penetrates to help repair damaged hair to smoothness and reveal its natural beauty2X MORE NOURISHMENT IN ONE USE. Feed your hair with plant-based nutrient & antioxidantPURE PLANT ESENCES: conditioner infused with pure Argan oil of Morocco and Aloe96% NATURAL ORIGIN: 92% purified water and 4% naturally derived ingredients, other 4% for a good usage experienceRESPONSIBLE BEAUTY: certified by PETA Vegan & Cruelty-free. No colourant. Safe for Coloured HairNURTURED HAIR & PLANET: recyclable tube, help us recyle!
Pack size: 180ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, Oleic Acid, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Propylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Benzyl Benzoate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Histidine, Citric Acid, Butylene Glycol, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Alcohol Denat., Ecklonia Radiata Extract

Net Contents

180ml ℮

View all Natural Conditioner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here