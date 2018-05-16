Jamie Oliver Korma Curry Paste 180G

- Energy378kJ 92kcal5%
Product Description
- Tomato Cooking Paste with Desiccated Coconut, Creamed Coconut, Ginger and Spices.
- Jamie's take on a korma curry paste. Delicate and aromatic with coconut, garlic and ginger
- "Nothing hits the spot quite like a good curry, and using a beautifully spiced paste to kick-start your cooking is an easy shortcut to big flavour, whether you're going for meat, fish or veggies. This little jar of joy will definitely bring a smile to your face - friday night fakeaway. Let's get it on!"
- Chilli rating - Mild - 1
- Delicate & Aromatic
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomato Paste (14%), Garlic Purée (10%), White Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée (9%), Desiccated Coconut (7%), Creamed Coconut (7%), Rapeseed Oil, Garam Masala (3%) (Ground Coriander, Cinnamon, Ground Cumin, Black Pepper, Ground Ginger, Ground Clove), Salt, Apple Purée, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Ground Coriander, Cumin Seeds, Chilli Powder, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Cumin, Ground Cardamom
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.For Best Before End, See Side of LidLid
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- For the most delicious curry, you want about 1/4 of a jar of paste per person. Why not try marinating your meat, fish or tofu in some of the paste before cooking for extra flavour?
- For a meat or veg curry, heat a splash of oil, then add the paste and diced meat or roughly chopped root veg, and fry for about 5 minutes, before adding tomatoes, passata or coconut milk with a splash of stock to make your sauce. Stir in pulses if using, and simmer until tender and cooked through, stirring in leafy or delicate veg for the last few minutes. Ensure food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- For a fish, prawn or tofu curry, put a splash of oil in a hot pan, add the paste and fry for 20 seconds. Stir in tomatoes, passata or coconut milk with a splash of stock to make your sauce. When the sauce is simmering and tasting delicious, add chunks of fish or tofu, or prawns and any leafy or delicate veg, and simmer until tender and cooked through. Ensure food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- To give it a veg boost, stir a handful of frozen peas or spinach into your sauce for the last few minutes.
- Why Not Try
Number of uses
Contains 4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable
Name and address
- Full of Goodness Ltd.,
- Part of Fiddes Payne Ltd.,
- Unit 3A,
- Thorpe Park,
- Thorpe Way,
- Banbury,
Return to
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold Per 100g
|As Sold Per 1/4 Jar
|Energy
|841kJ
|378kJ
|-
|203kcal
|92kcal
|Fat
|16.3g
|7.4g
|Of which Saturates
|9.0g
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g
|3.3g
|Of which Sugars
|4.1g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|7.7g
|3.5g
|Protein
|3.0g
|1.3g
|Salt
|1.43g
|0.65g
|Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Contains 4 Servings
|-
|-
