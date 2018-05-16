We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2018-05-16

Pizza Express Spicy Tomato Pizza Dipping Sauce 287G

Pizza Express Spicy Tomato Pizza Dipping Sauce 287G
£ 2.00
£0.70/100g

New

Product Description

  • Spicy Tomato & Chilli Sauce
  • Visit www.pizzaexpress.com
  • Pizza makers since 1965, PizzaExpress have hand-selected only the best quality ingredients to make the perfect dipping sauce pairing for your favourite pizzas.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 287G

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (Onion, Paprika), Tomato Paste (21%), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Spices), Modified Maize Starch, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Spices (Chilli Powder (0.1%), Coriander Powder), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.For best before, see bottle

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Name and address

  • UK: PizzaExpress,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,

Return to

  • UK: PizzaExpress,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1LX.
  • EU: 38 Main Street,
  • Swords,
  • Co. Dublin,
  • Ireland,
  • K67 E0A2.

Net Contents

287g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per 100g
Energy540kJ/130 kcal
Fat1.5g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate27g
of which sugars25g
Fibre1.2g
Protein1.4g
Salt3.2g

