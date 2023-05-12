Cillit Bang Power Kitchen Cleaner Burnt On Degreaser Spray 750ml

a doctor. IF ON SKIN: Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water. Immediately call a doctor. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a doctor. Wash contaminated clothing before reuse. Store locked up. Dispose of contents / container in accordance with local regulations.

Cillit Bang Power Cleaner 100% Degreaser. Contains sodium hydroxide. Causes severe skin burns and eye damage. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Do not breathe mist / vapours. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Wear protective gloves and eye protection. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. Immediately call

Cillit Bang Power Cleaner 100% Degreaser. Contains sodium hydroxide. Causes severe skin burns and eye damage. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Do not breathe mist / vapours. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Wear protective gloves and eye protection. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. Immediately call a doctor. IF ON SKIN: Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water. Immediately call a doctor. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a doctor. Wash contaminated clothing before reuse. Store locked up. Dispose of contents / container in accordance with local regulations. RB UK - PO Box 4044, Slough, SL1 0NS. Tel: 0800 376 8181 RB IE - Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24. Tel: 01 661 7318

Our effective Cillit Bang Burnt-On Degreaser removes up to 100% of grease without scrubbing. This eliminates food stains, burnt-on food residues, grime and grease on multiple surfaces for a sparkling clean home.

Our effective Cillit Bang Burnt-On Degreaser removes up to 100% of grease without scrubbing. This eliminates food stains, burnt-on food residues, grime and grease on multiple surfaces for a sparkling clean home.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023