King C Gillette Beard Hair Trimmer

The pinnacle of over a century’s worth of innovation and expertise, and the only range that bears the name of our company’s founder: King C. Gillette. With three interchangeable comb attachments for all beard styles: stubble (1mm), short (3-11mm) and long (13-21mm) and long-lasting sharp blades, the King C. Gillette beard trimmer is designed to help you achieve your perfect look so you can feel and be your best self every day. This trimmer is also suitable for clipping and trimming head hair.