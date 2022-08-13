Coca Cola Zero Sugar Cherry 10X330ml

Never in stock
I like Cherry Coke when you have it in which is not often.
would be better in a 10 pack of mixed flavours
came as 10 pack,handy just to slot in fridge in boxed package it came in.reasonable price.i use delivery service so not having to pag back from store myself.also bought the zero sugar original coca cola in 10x 330ml.
Excellent flavour and excellent value for money
Daughter loves this
too strong prefab' taste
its a very strong cherry taste, but not at all natural tasting cherry. I didn't drink it all. I expected the coke taste to still be evident, but its overpowered.