We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Coca Cola Zero Sugar Cherry 10X330ml

4(5)Write a review
image 1 of Coca Cola Zero Sugar Cherry 10X330ml
£4.69
£0.14/100ml

A 330ml serving contains

Energy
5kJ
1kcal
0%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1.5kJ

Product Description

  • Sparkling Low Calorie Cherry Flavour Soft Drink with Plant Extracts with Sweeteners
  • A low-calorie sparkling soft drink with zero sugar and the great taste of Coca-Cola Cherry.
  • The refreshing taste of Coca-Cola Cherry with zero sugar.
  • Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Cherry gives you all the refreshment of Coca-Cola Cherry with zero sugar and zero calories.
  • Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Cherry gives you all the classic refreshment of Coca-Cola Cherry with zero sugar and zero calories.
  • Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Cherry gives you all the classic refreshment of Coca-Cola Cherry with zero sugar and zero calories.
  • Zero sugar
  • Zero Calories
  • Natural flavours
  • Contains Plant extracts and sweeteners
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine
  • Serve ice cold for maximum refreshment.
  • Keep cold in the fridge.
  • Please recycle.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment
  • Contains caffeine
  • This product is allergen free
  • Contains natural flavourings
  • Contains added colours
  • Contains added intense sweeteners
  • Zero Sugar
  • No Calories
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 3.3L
  • Zero Sugar
  • No Calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Acid (Phosphoric Acid), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Natural Flavourings including Caffeine, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best before: See base of can.Store cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • CCEP GB,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Return to

  • CCEP GB,
  • UB8 1EZ.
  • 0800 227711
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk

Net Contents

10 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml (%*)
Energy1.5kJ5kJ
-0.4kcal1kcal (0%)
Fat0g0g (0%)
of which saturates0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate0g0g (0%)
of which sugars0g0g (0%)
Protein0g0g (0%)
Salt0.01g0.03g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Safety information

Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.

View all Cola

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Never in stock

4 stars

I like Cherry Coke when you have it in which is not often.

would be better in a 10 pack of mixed flavours

5 stars

came as 10 pack,handy just to slot in fridge in boxed package it came in.reasonable price.i use delivery service so not having to pag back from store myself.also bought the zero sugar original coca cola in 10x 330ml.

Excellent flavour and excellent value for money

5 stars

Excellent flavour and excellent value for money

Daughter loves this

5 stars

Daughter loves this

too strong prefab' taste

1 stars

its a very strong cherry taste, but not at all natural tasting cherry. I didn't drink it all. I expected the coke taste to still be evident, but its overpowered.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here