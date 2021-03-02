Ben's Original Egg Fried Microwave Rice 250G

It was ok....
Just had a pack of this and there's barely any flavour. You will need to put salt and pepper on, and I barely put salt & pepper on anything. Tastes like plain rice. Barely any egg too.
Tasteless.
Absolutly no taste at all.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 661kJ 156kcal
Steamed Parboiled Long Grain Rice (86%), Scrambled Egg (7.2%) (Free-Range Egg, Whole Milk, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Spice), Onion, Toasted Sesame Oil (1.0%), Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Spice, Dried Garlic, Herb (Chives)
Store in a dry place at room temperature. Once opened refrigerate unheated rice for up to 3 days.
Hob
Instructions: Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Boil 30ml (about 2tbsp) water.
Add the rice, cover and simmer for 3 mins.
Stir rice through for a perfect finish.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Stir fry for 2 minutes.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (125g) (%*)
|Energy
|661kJ 156kcal
|826kJ (10%) 195kcal (10%)
|Fat
|2.7g
|3.4g (5%)
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.5g (3%)
|Carbohydrate
|29g
|36g (14%)
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|0.9g (1%)
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.1g
|Protein
|3.9g
|4.9g (10%)
|Salt
|0.42g
|0.53g (9%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
