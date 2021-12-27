Tesco 30 Profiteroles Stack

These taste really lovely, plenty of chocolate on
These taste really lovely, plenty of chocolate on top but bit expensive for the amount you get
New
high
high
medium
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1633kJ / 393kcal
INGREDIENTS: Stabilised Cream (43%) [Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar], Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Milk Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Dark Chocolate (5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Palm Oil, Evaporated Milk, Sugar, White Chocolate Stars [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavouring.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
10 Servings
Lid. Recycle Base. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|3 profiteroles (65g)
|Energy
|1633kJ / 393kcal
|1061kJ / 255kcal
|Fat
|29.4g
|19.1g
|Saturates
|14.9g
|9.7g
|Carbohydrate
|25.7g
|16.7g
|Sugars
|18.6g
|12.1g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.4g
|Protein
|5.2g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.19g
|0.13g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of null stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
These taste really lovely, plenty of chocolate on top but bit expensive for the amount you get