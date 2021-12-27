We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 30 Profiteroles Stack

Tesco 30 Profiteroles Stack
£7.00
£7.00
£0.23/each

3 profiteroles

Energy
1061kJ
255kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
19.1g

high

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.7g

high

49%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.1g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1633kJ / 393kcal

Product Description

  • 30 Choux pastry cases filled with stabilised cream, covered in Belgian chocolate sauce and decorated with white chocolate stars.
  • British Cream Cream filled choux covered in a rich Belgian chocolate sauce

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Stabilised Cream (43%) [Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar], Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Milk Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Dark Chocolate (5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Palm Oil, Evaporated Milk, Sugar, White Chocolate Stars [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle Base. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 profiteroles (65g)
Energy1633kJ / 393kcal1061kJ / 255kcal
Fat29.4g19.1g
Saturates14.9g9.7g
Carbohydrate25.7g16.7g
Sugars18.6g12.1g
Fibre2.2g1.4g
Protein5.2g3.4g
Salt0.19g0.13g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
These taste really lovely, plenty of chocolate on

5 stars

These taste really lovely, plenty of chocolate on top but bit expensive for the amount you get

