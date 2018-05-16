Charlie Bigham's Chicken & Ham Gratin 650G

Product Description
- Tender chicken and ham hock in a creamy white wine sauce, topped with a potato rosti and mature Cheddar crumb.
- Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home.
- We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
- Charlie
- Prepared with pride in my kitchen, cooked in yours
- Oven cook in 30 mins
- Pack size: 650G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken (27%), Milk, Potatoes (14%), Cream (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Smoked Ham Hock (6%) (Pork, Salt, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate*), Onions, Spinach, White Wine (Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Dijon Mustard (Mustard Seeds, Vinegar, Salt), Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Garlic Purée, Dried Potato, Yeast Extract, Olive Oil, Yeast, White Pepper, Chicken Fat, Sea Salt, *Don't worry, this is a part of the traditional curing method for Smoked Ham Hock
Allergy Information
- This recipe may contain traces of Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame and Celery., For clarity all allergens in this recipe are also summarised in the table below. For allergens used in this recipe, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients highlighted in bold above.
Storage
Please Keep Flat & in the FridgeKeep in a fridge below 5°C. Don't freeze - it makes the topping soggy. For use by date, see top of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the gratin in its wooden tray*.
3. Place tray on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 30 minutes. If using a gas oven cook for an extra 10 minutes.
4. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven, just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.
Number of uses
For 2
Warnings
Name and address
- Bigham's,
- Coriander House,
- 2 McNicol Drive,
- London,
- NW10 7AW,
- UK.
Return to
- Let Us Know What You Think
Net Contents
650g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g*
|per 1/2 pack*
|Energy
|724kJ
|2352kJ
|-
|173kcal
|562kcal
|Fat
|9.7g
|31.6g
|(of which saturates)
|4.1g
|13.4g
|Carbohydrate
|8.8g
|28.5g
|(of which sugars)
|1.5g
|4.9g
|Protein
|12.4g
|40.2g
|Salt
|0.70g
|2.26g
|*Typical values as sold
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.
