Pulsin Fibre Brownie Peanut Chocolate Chip 4X35g

Product Description
- Fruit & Peanut Slice with Cacao and No Added Sugar Chocolate with Sweetener
- Packed full of cacao, fruit and peanuts our brownies are the perfect guilt-free treat to help maintain energy levels throughout the day
- These bars were cold pressed in our kitchen powered by renewable energy
- Our award-winning range of great tasting bars are the perfect way to fuel your day. Always gluten and dairy free, vegan and made using the finest ingredients we can get our hands on, we're strictly no nasties and no nonsense!
- If you enjoy our brownies, why not try our new chocolate coated range for a seriously indulgent plant-based treat.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C005709, www.fsc.org
- Plant Based
- High Fibre
- Feel Good Nutrition
- No artificial ingredients
- No palm oil
- Gluten, dairy & soya free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 140G
- High Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts (23%), Date Paste (21%), Chicory Fibre, Chocolate Chips* (Cocoa Mass, Sweetener (Xylitol), Cacao Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)) (10%), Peanut Butter (7%), Cacao Powder (7%), Brown Rice Bran, Brown Rice Malt, Cacao Butter (5%), Concentrated Grape Juice, Rice Starch, Sea Salt, Green Tea Extract, *Chocolate Chips contain Cocoa Solids 72% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts & Date Pits
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. For best before see under flap.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Made by:
- Pulsin Ltd,
- GL2 2AL.
Importer address
- Pulsin BV,
- Staringstraat 28H,
- 1054 VR Amsterdam,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- Pulsin Ltd,
- GL2 2AL.
- pulsin.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per serving (35g)
|per 100g
|Energy
|644kJ (154kcal)
|1839kJ (439kcal)
|Fat
|8.8g
|25.1g
|of which saturates
|2.8g
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|11.1g
|31.7g
|of which sugars
|7.8g
|22.2g
|Fibre
|5.8g
|16.7g
|Protein
|4.7g
|13.3g
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.13g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.