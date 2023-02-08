Tarczynski Plant Based Kabanos Original 90G

Bit flavourless and dry. I've never had the real t
Bit flavourless and dry. I've never had the real thing though.
Delicious!
Great vegan cabanos. Delicious.
brilliant that there's a slaughterhouse free version of this now as the production of the "real" thing is rather ghastly
Good vegan substitute
Very good vegan replacement for a meat kabanos which is a differently spiced sausage to a salami/pepperami. Has a nice smokey paprika flavour and texture although I would prefer them to be a bit thicker.
Love them! My local Polish shop also has the chilli version of these which is good.
Tasteless, just inedible.
Close enough, very moreish
I grew up eating authentic kabanos, so I knew what to expect. These are almost there - the texture is good, the smell is spot on, only the flavour is lacking just a bit, it needs more umami and that sour twang that real kabanos has, but it still makes a great and very moreish savoury snack (and is so much easier on the teeth than most meaty type snacks are!). This is a cupboard staple for sure.
It's okay..
Super surprised by the reviews for this. I was sooo excited to try it but it's just ok - I wouldn't buy it again. It tastes nothing like a pepperami, which is what I was hoping for, it's just vegan beef jerky really, and not a great one at that.
WOW. These are amazing!
Best vegan pepperami clone EVER, hands down. Now on three packets a week! :D
Love them!
Excellent. Better than ones made from meat! Absolutely love it !