Tarczynski Plant Based Kabanos Original 90G

4.1(10)Write a review
Tarczynski Plant Based Kabanos Original 90G
£1.85
£2.06/100g

Product Description

  • Vegetable product based on soy protein, smoked, steamed, dried.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • V-Label (European Vegetarian Union) - v-label.eu
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - PL-059-151
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Water, 28% Textured Soy Protein (Soy Protein, Corn Starch)*, Sunflower Oil, Fried Onion (Dry Onion, Sunflower Oil), 8% Soy Protein, Vegetable Fat (Shea, Coconut), Salt, Spices (contain Mustard), Spice Extracts, Flavourings (including Smoke Flavouring), Yeast Extract, Sugar, Gluten-Free Wheat Fiber, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Ferric Diphosphate, Vitamin B12, Edible Casing - Gelling Substance: Sodium Alginate, Stabilizers: Cellulose, Calcium Chloride, *Non GMO

Allergy Information

  • The product may contain: Milk, Nuts, Celery.

Storage

Use by: date and production lot number are provided on the back of the packaging. Store at a temperature between +2 °C to +25 °C. After opening, store in a refrigerator and consume within 2 days.

Number of uses

The package contains 3 servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Tarczynski S.A.,
  • Unit 48120,
  • PO Box 6945,
  • London,
  • W1A 6US,

Return to

  • Tarczynski S.A.,
  • Unit 48120,
  • PO Box 6945,
  • London,
  • W1A 6US,
  • UK.

Net Contents

90g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g% RI per serving 30g**
Energy1490 kJ /5%
-357 kcal
Fat20 g9%
of which saturates3,5 g6%
Carbohydrate14 g2%
of which sugars4,1 g1%
Fibre6,6 g2%
Protein27 g16%
Salt3,0 g15%
Vitamin B120,42 µg5%
Iron2,3 mg5%
**% of daily reference intake--
The package contains 3 servings--
Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
10 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Bit flavourless and dry. I've never had the real t

3 stars

Bit flavourless and dry. I've never had the real thing though.

Delicious!

5 stars

Great vegan cabanos. Delicious.

brilliant that there's a slaughterhouse free versi

5 stars

brilliant that there's a slaughterhouse free version of this now as the production of the "real" thing is rather ghastly

Good vegan substitute

5 stars

Very good vegan replacement for a meat kabanos which is a differently spiced sausage to a salami/pepperami. Has a nice smokey paprika flavour and texture although I would prefer them to be a bit thicker.

Love them! My local Polish shop also has the chill

5 stars

Love them! My local Polish shop also has the chilli version of these which is good.

Tasteless, just inedible.

1 stars

Tasteless, just inedible.

Close enough, very moreish

4 stars

I grew up eating authentic kabanos, so I knew what to expect. These are almost there - the texture is good, the smell is spot on, only the flavour is lacking just a bit, it needs more umami and that sour twang that real kabanos has, but it still makes a great and very moreish savoury snack (and is so much easier on the teeth than most meaty type snacks are!). This is a cupboard staple for sure.

It's okay..

3 stars

Super surprised by the reviews for this. I was sooo excited to try it but it's just ok - I wouldn't buy it again. It tastes nothing like a pepperami, which is what I was hoping for, it's just vegan beef jerky really, and not a great one at that.

WOW. These are amazing!

5 stars

Best vegan pepperami clone EVER, hands down. Now on three packets a week! :D

Love them!

5 stars

Excellent. Better than ones made from meat! Absolutely love it !

