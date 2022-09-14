We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Reduced Sugar & Salt Baked Beans 220G

4.4(35)Write a review
Tesco Reduced Sugar & Salt Baked Beans 220G
£0.35
£1.60/kg

Each can

Energy
737kJ
175kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.8g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.81g

medium

14%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 335kJ / 79kcal

Product Description

  • Baked beans in a reduced sugar and salt tomato sauce.
  • Rich & Warming
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Haricot Beans (48%), Water, Tomato Pur??e (19%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Ground Paprika, Maltodextrin, Onion Extract, Paprika Extract, Clove Extract, Capsicum Extract, Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2 mins 30 secs /900W 2 mins
Empty the contents of the can into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 1 min 30 seconds (800W)/1 minute (900W). Stir and re-cover, then heat on full power for another 1 min (800W/900W). Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 4 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach can (220g)
Energy335kJ / 79kcal737kJ / 175kcal
Fat0.4g1.0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate12.7g27.9g
Sugars3.1g6.8g
Fibre3.6g7.9g
Protein4.4g9.6g
Salt0.37g0.81g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
30% less sugar than Tesco standard baked beans--
25% less salt than Tesco standard baked beans--
As sold--
View all Baked Beans

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

35 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Best ever

5 stars

I have tried all other makes but these are by far my favourite and now they are the only ones i eat.They are not too hard and rich in flavour i dont buy any other brands now

Better than the bigger name!

5 stars

I honestly thought them much tastier than my usual big name brand and the price difference was really good especially since I will now reorder your own make in future. Well done, Tesco another tick in the bix

I always look for items with reduced sugar and sal

5 stars

I always look for items with reduced sugar and salt. I like as a vegetable and as beans on toast.

Great Baked Beans

5 stars

Taste as good as Heinz but so much cheaper.

Poor substitute

2 stars

Not a patch on Heinz I am afraid

Healthier option

4 stars

Healthier for the kids they don’t notice the difference but hubby does great price I like them so do kids good value as always.

Just as tasty as the branded beans, at a much bet

5 stars

Just as tasty as the branded beans, at a much better price, should have started buying these years ago.

The quality was not a hundred % but I enjoyed them

4 stars

The quality was not a hundred % but I enjoyed them. I am diabetic and as they were reduced sugar and salt they were better for me than some others are. Just one thing I found I was not keen on was there was to much of the tomato sauce in a small tin.

Tasty

5 stars

Quality really good, can't tell difference from Heinz. At a great price too. Thankyou Tesco.

Very good quality tastes excellent and value for m

5 stars

Very good quality tastes excellent and value for money

1-10 of 35 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here