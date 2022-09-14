Tesco Reduced Sugar & Salt Baked Beans 220G

Best ever
I have tried all other makes but these are by far my favourite and now they are the only ones i eat.They are not too hard and rich in flavour i dont buy any other brands now
Better than the bigger name!
I honestly thought them much tastier than my usual big name brand and the price difference was really good especially since I will now reorder your own make in future. Well done, Tesco another tick in the bix
I always look for items with reduced sugar and sal
I always look for items with reduced sugar and salt. I like as a vegetable and as beans on toast.
Great Baked Beans
Taste as good as Heinz but so much cheaper.
Poor substitute
Not a patch on Heinz I am afraid
Healthier option
Healthier for the kids they don’t notice the difference but hubby does great price I like them so do kids good value as always.
Just as tasty as the branded beans, at a much bet
Just as tasty as the branded beans, at a much better price, should have started buying these years ago.
The quality was not a hundred % but I enjoyed them
The quality was not a hundred % but I enjoyed them. I am diabetic and as they were reduced sugar and salt they were better for me than some others are. Just one thing I found I was not keen on was there was to much of the tomato sauce in a small tin.
Tasty
Quality really good, can't tell difference from Heinz. At a great price too. Thankyou Tesco.
Very good quality tastes excellent and value for m
Very good quality tastes excellent and value for money