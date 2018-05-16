Tesco Finest 4 Breakfast Pork Patties 320G
- Energy1784kJ 430kcal22%
- Fat33.5g48%
- Saturates11.5g58%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt1.9g32%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1331kJ / 321kcal
Product Description
- 4 Pork patties with seasoning.
- A succulent, meaty breakfast pattie made with prime pork shoulder and belly, herbs, nutmeg and white pepper. PRIME PORK CUTS AND WELL SEASONED
- Pack size: 320G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (90%), Rice Flour, Water, Potato Starch, Salt, White Pepper, Sage, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Coriander, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: 12-15 mins. Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
320g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 patties (134g**)
|Energy
|1331kJ / 321kcal
|1784kJ / 430kcal
|Fat
|25.0g
|33.5g
|Saturates
|8.6g
|11.5g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|8.5g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.3g
|Protein
|17.0g
|22.8g
|Salt
|1.4g
|1.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 320g typically weighs 268g.
|-
|-
