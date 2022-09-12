Bird In Hand Two In The Bush Shiraz 750Ml

The best Red I've had for the price
Absolutely love this for the price. Its my go to red at the moment.
Very disappointing and definitely not worthwhile. Tastes heavy and unsubtle, like a wine that costs £5
A very nice Syrah. Heavy, fruity, grape wine taste. This wine is perfect with a curry, or a nice beef dish, or even with a desert.
Not for me
Very heady wine. Goes to show the higher the price doesn’t equal a better wine. Won’t be purchasing again.
Delicious
A lovely rich Shiraz, fruity and spicy.
Woodside's Best Shiraz
From Woodside in the Adelaide Hills, South Australia. Ravaged by a bush fire in 2019, this vineyard was on the edge and saved. I know I was there that day. Support them with one of my favorite Shiraz wines.