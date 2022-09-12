We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bird In Hand Two In The Bush Shiraz 750Ml

Bird In Hand Two In The Bush Shiraz 750Ml
Product Description

  • Shiraz - Red Australian Wine
  • Aged in tight grain French oak for 16 months, our 'Two in the Bush' Shiraz has rich aromas of vanilla, blackberry and a hint of chocolate which resonates on the palate. This medium bodied Shiraz displays the elegance and complexity of cooler climate red winemaking.
  • The Bird in Hand vineyards, winery, cellar door and restaurant thrive in the nurturing hands of the founding Nugent family.
  • Approx. 8.6 Standard Drinks
  • Wine of Adelaide Hills, Australia
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Egg products

Tasting Notes

  • Has rich aromas of blackberry and pepper with a hint of chocolate

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Bird in Hand

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Kym Milne MW

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • This cool climate Shiraz was harvested early in April from a hot, dry summer followed by a particularly mild autumn. These conditions favoured more medium bodied, structural and aromatic red wines. Made using open fermentation vessels this Shiraz was then aged in new (20%) and older French oak barrels for 12 months.

History

  • Situated in an area of the Adelaide Hills that was littered with goldmines in the 1800s, the Bird in Hand winery was purchased and planted in 1997 by Andrew Nugent. Andrew has kept the close historical links alive both in the naming of the winery and their wine ranges; Two in the Bush and Nest Egg were the names of mineshafts in the Bird in Hand goldmine. From vineyards in Woodside and Clare, Bird in Hand produce classic examples of cool climate Chardonnay and Shiraz that have won world acclaim.

Regional Information

  • With a multitude of different altitudes, soil types, angles to the sun, the strength of the Adelaide Hills is in the wide range of varieties that can be produced to a world standard. At Bird in Hand, the seaside influence of the Gulf of St. Vincent, the cloud-trapping rise of the Mount Lofty Ranges and plenty of Australian sun all combined to create a special diurnal temperature shift that the grapes love.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Bird in Hand Winery,
  • Bird in Hand Road,
  • Woodside SA 5244,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Bird in Hand Europe,
  • DE45 1NS,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Bird in Hand Europe,
  • DE45 1NS,
  • United Kingdom.
  • birdinhand.com.au

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

The best Red I've had for the price

5 stars

Absolutely love this for the price. Its my go to red at the moment.

Very disappointing and definitely not worthwhile.

2 stars

Very disappointing and definitely not worthwhile. Tastes heavy and unsubtle, like a wine that costs £5

A very nice Syrah. Heavy, fruity, grape wine taste

5 stars

A very nice Syrah. Heavy, fruity, grape wine taste. This wine is perfect with a curry, or a nice beef dish, or even with a desert.

Not for me

1 stars

Very heady wine. Goes to show the higher the price doesn’t equal a better wine. Won’t be purchasing again.

Delicious

5 stars

A lovely rich Shiraz, fruity and spicy.

Woodside's Best Shiraz

5 stars

From Woodside in the Adelaide Hills, South Australia. Ravaged by a bush fire in 2019, this vineyard was on the edge and saved. I know I was there that day. Support them with one of my favorite Shiraz wines.

