Birds Eye Green Cuisine 2 Chicken Free Burgers 200G

Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:
Product Description
- Burgers formed from rehydrated wheat protein coated in light and crunchy breadcrumbs, lightly fried.
- For a Sustainable Tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- Have you tried our new...
- Chicken-free dippers, strips and nuggets?
- Recycle
- 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited.
- Meat Free
- Powered by plants
- Source of protein
- High in fibre
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Wheat Protein (41%), Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Bamboo Fibre, Starch (Tapioca, Potato), Stabiliser (Methylcellulose), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Yeast, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, White Pepper, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Sage, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk and Mustard. For allergens see ingredients in Capital Letters.
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To prepare...
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Grill
Instructions: Alternatively, grill
Medium Grill
14 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until crisp and golden
Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6
20 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Cook until crisp and golden.
Preparation and Usage
- Try a classic with a twist
- A twist on a classic burger, why not try these delicious chicken-free burgers in a ciabatta roll with some lettuce, mayo, avocado & chilli sauce.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
Return to
- Careline information...
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1800 817 358
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- www.birdseye.co.uk
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
- Naas,
- Co. Kildare,
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per Chicken-Free Burger Oven Baked Provides
|Energy - kJ
|1274kJ
|1274kJ
|- kcal
|305kcal
|305kcal
|Fat
|17g
|17g
|- of which saturates
|1.2g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|23g
|23g
|- of which sugars
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|6.2g
|6.2g
|Protein
|12g
|12g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.0g
|This pack contains 2 portions
|-
|-
