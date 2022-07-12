We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tassimo Costa Vanilla Latte Coffee Pods X6 203.4G

4.5(32)Write a review
image 1 of Tassimo Costa Vanilla Latte Coffee Pods X6 203.4G
£4.50
£2.21/100g

310ml

Energy
329kJ
79kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 118kJ/

Product Description

  • 6 T Discs Roast and Ground Coffee and 6 T Discs Concentrated Ultra Filtered Cream Preparation with Sugar and Vanilla Flavour, for Coffee Based Drink.
  • Enjoy Your Favourite Costa Drinks from The Comfort of Your Home Discover More at Tassimo.Com
  • Enjoy this coffee shop quality coffee from the comfort of your home. This vanilla latte features a specially crafted blend of coffee beans roasted to perfection to create the authentic taste of Costa espresso combined with luscious, creamy vanilla flavour to create the perfect treat.
  • Since it's ground from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffee beans, every cup helps coffee farming communities build a better future and protect the environment.
  • Explore the rest of the Tassimo Costa range and indulge in more of your coffee shop favourites? From an indulgent Tassimo Costa Vanilla Latte to your everyday Tassimo Costa Americano.
  • Tassimo has partnered with Britain's favourite coffee shop, Costa, so you can enjoy quality Costa coffee at home.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified - Coffee
  • Costa*
  • * Registered Trade Mark used under license from Costa Limited

Want a creamy latte, a tasty cappuccino or uplifting Americano? Just load a pod into your Tassimo machine, press start and Tassimo's Intellibrew system will automatically create the perfect drink, every time. Deliciously easy! Your coffee shop favourites at the touch of a button.

  • Costa coffee shop quality
  • Vanilla flavour latte
  • Coffee Capsules X6
  • Pack size: 203.4G

Information

Ingredients

Cream (from Milk) (30%), Sugar (28%), Roast and Ground Coffee* (22%), Water, Milk Protein Concentrate, Milk Minerals, Salt, Thickener (E414), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (E331), *Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestion: no vanilla bean included.

Name and address

  • Sold by:
  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
  • Oosterdoksstraat 80,

Return to

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • UK 0800 032 88 33
  • IE 1800 454 501
  • tassimo.com

Net Contents

203.4g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml**310ml**310ml/%*
Energy118kJ/329kJ/4%
-28kcal79kcal
Fat1.3g3.9g6%
of which saturates0.9g2.7g14%
Carbohydrate3.6g10g4%
of which sugars3.6g10g11%
Fibre0.1g0.3g-
Protein0.2g0.7g1%
Salt0.14g0.39g7%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000kcal)---
** ready to consume---
32 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

This was a replacement so it was good enough quali

4 stars

This was a replacement so it was good enough quality but I couldn't give it % if it's not what I actually wanted.

Great coffee at home

5 stars

Great tasting latte coffee at home for a fraction of the cost of one from a drive thru, just make an pour into a resuable flask and away you go. This product was bought as part of a promotion.

Sweet and lovely

4 stars

Vanilla and coffee whats not to like cheaper than going to costa but annoying you only get 6 now instead of 8

Tassimo Costa

5 stars

Really nice taste and not too sweet, would definitely recommend!

Lovely pod coffee

5 stars

Having recently switched from the Dolce Gusto pods to the Tassimo pods I can safely say they are a big step up. The Vanilla Latte is as close to the taste you would get from a Costa store as is possible. Lovely smooth latte. (Please note this was purchased as part of a promotion)

Great

5 stars

Lovely taste bought as part of a promotion but will buy again

Beautiful coffee, defintely recommended

5 stars

Bought as part of a promotion. This really surprised me as I want expecting it too be as good, taste’s exactly like barista made coffee but from the comfort of your Own home. Would recommend to a friend and will be buying again

Sweet treat

4 stars

Usual costa taste with a sweet vanilla kick. I really like it, however others in my famiiy prefer the tradionsl latte and americano. All doen to personal preference. I did try thus as oart if promotion, however eoukd purchase again for iccasionsl treat.

Ok

4 stars

A bit too strong for me so a bit disappointed as i occasionly buy this when out.

Tasty , but expensive

4 stars

love the taste of these, yes cheaper than going to Costa but still quite expensive bought as part of a promotion will buy again as a treat

