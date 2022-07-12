Tassimo Costa Vanilla Latte Coffee Pods X6 203.4G

This was a replacement so it was good enough quali
This was a replacement so it was good enough quality but I couldn't give it % if it's not what I actually wanted.
Great coffee at home
Great tasting latte coffee at home for a fraction of the cost of one from a drive thru, just make an pour into a resuable flask and away you go. This product was bought as part of a promotion.
Sweet and lovely
Vanilla and coffee whats not to like cheaper than going to costa but annoying you only get 6 now instead of 8
Tassimo Costa
Really nice taste and not too sweet, would definitely recommend!
Lovely pod coffee
Having recently switched from the Dolce Gusto pods to the Tassimo pods I can safely say they are a big step up. The Vanilla Latte is as close to the taste you would get from a Costa store as is possible. Lovely smooth latte. (Please note this was purchased as part of a promotion)
Great
Lovely taste bought as part of a promotion but will buy again
Beautiful coffee, defintely recommended
Bought as part of a promotion. This really surprised me as I want expecting it too be as good, taste’s exactly like barista made coffee but from the comfort of your Own home. Would recommend to a friend and will be buying again
Sweet treat
Usual costa taste with a sweet vanilla kick. I really like it, however others in my famiiy prefer the tradionsl latte and americano. All doen to personal preference. I did try thus as oart if promotion, however eoukd purchase again for iccasionsl treat.
Ok
A bit too strong for me so a bit disappointed as i occasionly buy this when out.
Tasty , but expensive
love the taste of these, yes cheaper than going to Costa but still quite expensive bought as part of a promotion will buy again as a treat