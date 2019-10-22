Ben's Original Mexican Style Microwave Rice 250G

delicious, uncle ben's rice is great for quick an
Steamed Parboiled Long Grain Rice (85%), Red Pepper (5.9%), Tomato Paste (4.1%), Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavouring, Spice, Jalapeno Pepper, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Acid (Citric Acid), Garlic Powder
Store in a dry place at room temperature. Once opened refrigerate unheated rice for up to 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Perfect every time...
Hob
Instructions: Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Boil 30ml (about 2tbsp) water.
Add the rice, cover and simmer for 3 mins.
Stir rice through for a perfect finish.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Stir fry for 2 minutes.
2 Servings
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (125g) (%*)
|Energy
|664kJ 157kcal
|830kJ (10%) 196kcal (10%)
|Fat
|2.2g
|2.8g (4%)
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g (2%)
|Carbohydrate
|30g
|38g (15%)
|of which sugars
|1.1g
|1.4g (2%)
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Protein
|3.4g
|4.3g (9%)
|Salt
|0.43g
|0.54g (9%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
