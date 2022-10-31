Tesco 10 Green Jalapeno Peppers 200G
One soft cheese jalapeño
- Energy
- 226kJ
-
- 54kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.2g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.4g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.16g
- 3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1132kJ / 271kcal
Product Description
- Green jalapeño chilli peppers with full fat soft cheese in a gluten free breadcrumb with parsley.
- Spicy & Cheesy Jalapeño peppers stuffed with soft cheese, coated in breadcrumbs
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (32%), Jalapeño Chilli (20%), Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Cornflour, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Sunflower Oil and/or Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Lemon Powder, Onion Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), White Pepper, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 8-10 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One soft cheese jalapeño (20g)
|Energy
|1132kJ / 271kcal
|226kJ / 54kcal
|Fat
|16.2g
|3.2g
|Saturates
|5.3g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|25.8g
|5.2g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|4.9g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.82g
|0.16g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
