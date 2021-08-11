Kellogg's Fruit Winders Strawberry 5X17g
Product Description
- Strawberry & Pear Fruit Snack Roll
- Unwind the fruity fun forever!
- All natural colours & flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Kosher
- Pack size: 85G
Information
Ingredients
Fruit (70%) (Pear Puree from Concentrate), Strawberry Puree from Concentrate {23%}), Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Palm Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Elderberry Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Malic Acids
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold
Storage
Store in a dry place
Name and address
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF.
Return to
- Consumer Service
- www.kelloggs.com
- UK: 0800 626 066
- ROI: 1800 626 066
Net Contents
5 x 17g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 17g Roll
|Energy kJ
|1658
|282
|kcal
|393
|67
|Fat
|8 g
|1.4 g
|of which saturates
|3.5 g
|0.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|79 g
|13 g
|of which sugars
|37 g
|6.3 g
|Fibre
|2 g
|0.3 g
|Protein
|0.2 g
|0.03 g
|Salt
|0.13 g
|0.02 g
