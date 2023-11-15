We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

John Frieda Midnight Brunette Colour Deep Conditioner 250Ml

Vegan

J/F Midnight Brunette Colr Dp Cond 250ml
Intensify your brunette tones and moisturise every strand with John Frieda's nourishing conditioner for brunette hair. Formulated with Cocoa and Evening Primrose Oil, this conditioner for brunettes enhances deeper tones and leaves hair feeling silky, smooth and soft.
John Frieda®
- With Cocoa and Evening Primrose Oil- Safe for use on natural, colour-treated and highlighted hair- Vegan-friendly
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Parfum, Dipropylene Glycol, Benzyl Alcohol, Dimethiconol, PEG-14M, Amodimethicone, Disodium EDTA, Trideceth-12, Oenothera Biennis Oil, Cetrimonium Chloride, Propylene Glycol, BHT, Theobroma Cacao Extract, Benzoic Acid, Potassium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, CI 60730, Caramel

Produce of

Made in the E.U.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Smooth conditioner through wet hair after shampooing with Midnight Brunette Colour Deepening Shampoo, and then rinse well.

