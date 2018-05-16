Alpro Barista Oat Chilled Drink 750Ml

- Energy244kJ 58kcal3%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 244 kJ / 58 kcal
Product Description
- Oat drink with added calcium and vitamins.
- Alpro were born plant-based, way back in 1980, and we've been banging that big, plant-based drum ever since. Our mission is the same now as it was then. To make delicious food that's healthy for you and healthy for the planet. And we go the extra mile to do it. Using less water and energy. Sourcing ingredients grown in a way that puts goodness back into the earth. And developing more and more sustainable, plant-based packaging.
- Smooth, creamy-tasting oats could have been made for coffee. Our Alpro Barista Oat certainly is. All that oatsome flavour, and no added sugars*. Just the sugars that come naturally with the oats. However you take it - frothy cappuccino or flat white, piping hot or poured over ice - it'll make an everyday cup of coffee extra special. Because lovely as milk might be, isn't it great to have more choices? It's fabulously foamable, so be your own barista, go with the flow and get creative! All important question, can you do the cool pattern on the top? Absolutely! Totally plant based and dairy free, it's naturally perfect for a vegan diet. But why should vegans have all the fun? Vegetarian, flexitarian, or just want to give it a go? Anyone can enjoy a little plant-based deliciousness in their coffee, vegan or not, we say!
- At Alpro we call our products Oat Drinks and not oat milks - why, you ask? By definition - milk is a nutrient-rich food produced by mammals - and our tasty oat drinks are completely plant-based!
- *Contains naturally occurring sugars
- Good for you**, good for the planet. We're proud to have been a certified B Corp company since 2018. Making us part of a global movement that believes businesses can be a force for good in society, and should do things in a caring, sustainable way that has a positive impact on people and planet. Like shopping local. All our oats are grown in Europe for fewer food miles and a lighter footprint. And good inside, good outside! By 2025, all of our packs will be, not just recyclable, but made from 100% already recycled or plant-based materials. Bye bye, polystyrene. Hello, more recycled, recyclable PET and sustainably grown sugarcane cartons!
- ** Vitamin B12 as part of balanced diet and lifestyle, contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org
- 100% plant-based
- Dairy free
- Naturally free from lactose
- Naturally low in saturated fats
- Source of vitamins B2, B12 & D
- Chilled from the fridge
- Perfect for vegans
- Pack size: 750ML
- Vitamin B12 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
Information
Ingredients
Oat Base (Water, Oat (9.5%)), Sunflower Oil, Chicory Root Fibre, Pea Protein, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamins (B2, B12, D2)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Do not freeze.Best before: see top of pack. Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Ideal in coffee and tea
- Cold as ice
- Just a splash
- In your matcha moment you name it!
- With a foamy layer
- Works great with any at home device you like, such as a milk frother. A couple of tricks to create that perfect layer of foam: start with our drink chilled, and keep the heating temperature below 65ºC.
- Can be used hot or cold
Name and address
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT,
- UK.
- Alpro C.V.A.,
- Vlamingstraat 28,
Return to
- Get in Touch
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
- www.alpro.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|244 kJ / 58 kcal
|Fat
|3.0 g
|of which Saturates
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|6.6 g
|of which Sugars
|3.1 g
|Fibre
|1.0 g
|Protein
|0.7 g
|Salt
|0.13 g
|D
|0.75 µg*
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21 mg*
|B12
|0.38 µg*
|Calcium
|120 mg*
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|* = 15% of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
