Katie Piper Optimism Soul Lifting Body Set

Product Description
- 2% of the net wholesale price will be donated to:
- The Katie Piper Foundation
- Registered Charity No. 1133313.
- For more information please visit www.katiepiperfoundation.org.uk
- "Just because you can't see something doesn't mean it's not there"
- Refreshing Shower Wash, Get Some Zest Sugar Scrub: 12M
- Refresh Body Mist: 36M
Information
Ingredients
Refreshing Shower Wash: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, DMDM Hydantoin, PEG-150 Distearate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Ocimum Basilicum (Basil) Oil, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Retinyl Palmitate, Limonene, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Get Some Zest Sugar Scrub: Sodium Chloride, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Sucrose, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Ocimum Basilicum (Basil) Oil, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Limonene, CI 19140, CI 42090, CI 16035, Refresh Body Mist: Alcohol Denat., Aqua, Parfum, Ocimum Basilicum (Basil) Oil, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Oil, Limonene, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Alpha-Ionone, Citronellol, Citral, Geraniol, Benzyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Eugenol, Farnesol
Produce of
Developed in the UK. Made in P.R.C.
Preparation and Usage
- Refreshing Shower Wash
- Directions: Simply squeeze this refreshing shower wash onto a shower puff or hands & enjoy the uplifting fragrance & rich lather before rinsing away with warm water.
- Use every day to awaken your senses!
- Get Some Zest Sugar Scrub
- Directions: Use this zesty scrub up to three times a week for beautifully exfoliated skin.
- Scoop up a handful & scrub all over the body, paying particular attention to any dry areas then rinse away. Your skin will feel smooth & energised with this zingy sugar scrub enriched with refreshing & uplifting essential oils.
- Refresh Body Mist
- Directions: Hold 15cm from the body and spray to release this uplifting & refreshing fragrance with zesty lime & basil essential oils.
Warnings
- Refreshing Shower Wash, Get Some Zest Sugar Scrub
- WARNING! Avoid contact with eyes. In the event of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of clean water. Do not apply to damaged, inflamed or sensitive skin. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. For external use only. Retain packaging for reference.
- Refresh Body Mist
- WARNING! Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. In the event of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of clean water. Do not apply to damaged, inflamed or sensitive skin. For external use only. Retain packaging for reference.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Corsair Toiletries Ltd.,
- St. Albans,
- Herts,
- AL2 2DR,
- UK.
Importer address
- Corsair Toiletries Ltd.,
- 3 Lombard Street East,
- Dublin 2,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Corsair Toiletries Ltd.,
- St. Albans,
- Herts,
- AL2 2DR,
- UK.
- Corsair Toiletries Ltd.,
- 3 Lombard Street East,
- Dublin 2,
- Ireland.
- www.corsair.co.uk/info@corsair.co.uk
Safety information
