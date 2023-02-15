We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pepsi Max Lime Cola 24X330ml

5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Pepsi Max Lime Cola 24X330ml
£9.50
£0.12/100ml

Per 330ml:

Energy
9kJ
2kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3kJ/0.7kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Low Calorie Lime Cola Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners
  • Pepsi Max, Pepsi-Cola and the Pepsi Globe are Trade Marks of PepsiCo, Inc.
  • Under the Authority of PepsiCo, Inc., Purchase, N.Y., USA.
  • Maximum Taste
  • No sugar
  • Pack size: 7.92L
Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Acids (Citric Acid, Phosphoric Acid), Flavourings (including Caffeine), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate)

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Cans.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best Served Chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 24 servings of 330ml

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

Distributor address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Net Contents

24 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy3kJ/0.7kcal9kJ/2kcal
Fat0g0g
of which Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.2g
of which Sugars0g0g
Protein0.1g0.2g
Salt0.03g0.09g
Pack contains 24 servings of 330ml--

Safety information

Contains a Source of Phenylalanine. CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

View all Cola

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Really like the taste of this it is very nice !

5 stars

Really like the taste of this it is very nice !

Seriously good - very refreshing

5 stars

My favourite flavour within the Pepsi Max family. Great taste, lime flavour really comes through as if you've added some slices of lime to your drink and very refreshing. Love it.

Fab tasting . All the usual great Pepsi max taste

5 stars

Fab tasting . All the usual great Pepsi max taste with a good twist of lime . You can taste the lime .. Delicious

The greatest addition to the Pepsi lineup, super r

5 stars

The greatest addition to the Pepsi lineup, super refreshing when cold

Simply the best.

5 stars

The best flavour of Pepsi Max. Was only available in some bars and restaurants but finally available to drink at home. Very refreshing and a great taste too.

Refreshing

5 stars

Preferred this to the raspberry, which I thought was too similar to cherry. Flavour is fairly refreshing, nice to have a change, hope they bring the pineapple one out here.

