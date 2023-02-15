Pepsi Max Lime Cola 24X330ml

Really like the taste of this it is very nice !
Seriously good - very refreshing
My favourite flavour within the Pepsi Max family. Great taste, lime flavour really comes through as if you've added some slices of lime to your drink and very refreshing. Love it.
Fab tasting . All the usual great Pepsi max taste with a good twist of lime . You can taste the lime .. Delicious
The greatest addition to the Pepsi lineup, super refreshing when cold
Simply the best.
The best flavour of Pepsi Max. Was only available in some bars and restaurants but finally available to drink at home. Very refreshing and a great taste too.
Refreshing
Preferred this to the raspberry, which I thought was too similar to cherry. Flavour is fairly refreshing, nice to have a change, hope they bring the pineapple one out here.