We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Schwartz Wok It Caribbean Chicken Seasoning 35G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Schwartz Wok It Caribbean Chicken Seasoning 35G
£ 1.00
£2.86/100g

Product Description

  • A fruity recipe mix with allspice, mango and ginger for creating Caribbean style stir fry chicken.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Our new packaging contains 37% less plastic than before.

By Appointment To Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Ready in 15 Mins
  • Chilli rating - Medium - 2
  • 1 of Your 5 a Day is Provided by 1 Serving of Our Recipe
  • Full of Flavour
  • No Hydrogenated Fats
  • No Added Preservatives or MSG
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavourings
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 35G

Information

Ingredients

Spices (Dried Garlic, Allspice (5%), Paprika, Ground Cinnamon (Cassia), Ground Ginger (2%), Black Pepper, Ground Nutmeg, Cayenne Pepper, Cloves), Sugar, Modified Starch, Sea Salt, Mango Powder (8%) (Dried Mango, Maize Starch), Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Natural Flavourings, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Just Add:
  • 450g Chicken Breasts, 1 Red Onion, 2 Peppers
  • Just Add:
  • - 1 tbs oil
  • - 450g boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced
  • - 1 red onion, sliced
  • - 1 red pepper, sliced
  • - 1 green pepper, sliced
  • - 225ml water
  • Easy As 1, 2, 3...
  • 1 Heat oil and fry chicken for about 5 mins, or until browned.
  • Add onion and peppers and fry for another 5 mins.
  • 2 Mix seasoning with water and add to the pan, allow to sizzle for a couple of mins, or until sauce thickens and chicken cooked through.
  • 3 Serve with long grain rice.
  • Try Something Different:
  • Try adding a handful of cubed pineapple with peppers. Also great with King prawns or sliced pork tenderloin.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • Get in touch: schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1364kJ857kJ
-323kcal204kcal10%
Fat 2.3g5.0g7%
of which saturates 0.7g0.7g3%
Carbohydrate 67.6g11.7g5%
of which sugars 30.7g7.7g9%
Fibre 6.9g2.3g-
Protein 4.4g28.4g57%
Salt 12.34g1.26g21%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here