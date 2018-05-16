Schwartz Wok It Caribbean Chicken Seasoning 35G

Product Description
- A fruity recipe mix with allspice, mango and ginger for creating Caribbean style stir fry chicken.
- Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
- Our new packaging contains 37% less plastic than before.
By Appointment To Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
- Ready in 15 Mins
- Chilli rating - Medium - 2
- 1 of Your 5 a Day is Provided by 1 Serving of Our Recipe
- Full of Flavour
- No Hydrogenated Fats
- No Added Preservatives or MSG
- No Artificial Colours or Flavourings
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 35G
Information
Ingredients
Spices (Dried Garlic, Allspice (5%), Paprika, Ground Cinnamon (Cassia), Ground Ginger (2%), Black Pepper, Ground Nutmeg, Cayenne Pepper, Cloves), Sugar, Modified Starch, Sea Salt, Mango Powder (8%) (Dried Mango, Maize Starch), Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Natural Flavourings, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Just Add:
- 450g Chicken Breasts, 1 Red Onion, 2 Peppers
- Just Add:
- - 1 tbs oil
- - 450g boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced
- - 1 red onion, sliced
- - 1 red pepper, sliced
- - 1 green pepper, sliced
- - 225ml water
- Easy As 1, 2, 3...
- 1 Heat oil and fry chicken for about 5 mins, or until browned.
- Add onion and peppers and fry for another 5 mins.
- 2 Mix seasoning with water and add to the pan, allow to sizzle for a couple of mins, or until sauce thickens and chicken cooked through.
- 3 Serve with long grain rice.
- Try Something Different:
- Try adding a handful of cubed pineapple with peppers. Also great with King prawns or sliced pork tenderloin.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
- Get in touch: schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1364kJ
|857kJ
|-
|323kcal
|204kcal
|10%
|Fat
|2.3g
|5.0g
|7%
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.7g
|3%
|Carbohydrate
|67.6g
|11.7g
|5%
|of which sugars
|30.7g
|7.7g
|9%
|Fibre
|6.9g
|2.3g
|-
|Protein
|4.4g
|28.4g
|57%
|Salt
|12.34g
|1.26g
|21%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021