BOL Piri Piri Sweet Potato & Coconut Power Pot 450g

- Energy1589kJ 378kcal19%
- Fat6.8g10%
- Saturates4.1g20%
- Sugars11.7g13%
- Salt1.62g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Chunky sweet potato and cauliflower in a creamy coconut sauce infused with Piri Piri flavours, black beans and a zesty kick of spice
- Bol is now proudly a certified B Corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good.
- To find out more visit bolfoods.com
- Eat as part off a balanced diet & healthy lifestyle.
- Try telling a gorilla you can't get enough protein from plants
- Black beans & rice are the ultimate power couple in this coconutty spiced Piri Piri meal, with 20g of protein per pot. When combined, beans and rice form a 'complete protein' and collectively contain all 9 essential amino acids, the building blocks for the body to grow, repair and function. Protein contributes to the growth of muscle mass, so no better reason to power up your lunch hour, Piri Piri style.
- That's not the only perk... bursting with beans, rice, sweet potato and lentils means this Power Pot also packs in 19g of fibre. You'll be over halfway towards your recommended daily fibre intake.
- Like most people I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out my Mum was right. Plant based foods not only taste amazing but are better for our well being and kinder to the planet.
- Our mission is simple: we want to make it easy for everyone to enjoy eating more plants. Whatever the occasion.
- Eat plants, love life.
- Paul, Founder
- Better for you, kinder to the planet
- BOL Power Pot Spanish smoky butter bean stew
- BOL Power Pot Creamy coconut turmeric daal
- BOL Power Pot Mexican black bean chilli
- Check out the rest of our Power Pots
- 20g protein
- 100% Plant Powered
- High protein + fibre
- Nutritionally complete meal
- Eat plants love life
- Heat me to eat me
- Chilli rating - Medium - 2
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 450G
- High in protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass
- High protein + fibre
Information
Ingredients
Water, Black Turtle Beans, Cauliflower, Chickpeas, Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Tomato Paste, Sweet Potato (6%), Lentils, Coconut Cream (5%), Onions, Red Peppers, Rice, Piri Piri Seasoning (Dried Tomato, Salt, Dried Garlic, Ground Spices (Paprika, Red Chilli Flakes), Dried Onion, Acid (Citric Acid), Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt), Cracked Red Chilli, Natural Flavourings, Rapeseed Oil, Natumal Capsicum Flavouring), Garlic, Lime Juice, Chipotle Paste (Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce (Chipotle Peppers, Water, Tomato Paste, Salt, Sugar, Onion, Acetic Acid), Acetic Acid, Sea Salt), Coriander, Salt
Storage
Keep chilled (0-5°C).Once opened, eat within 24hrs. For use by date see top of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Microwave in 4 mins:
After opening, place the lid on loosely
800W Heat for 2 mins, then stir
800W Heat for further 2 mins, the rest
Remove lid carefully and enjoy
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Careful, it's hot. Grab a spoon & enjoy straight from the pot
On a warm day:
Can also be enjoyed chilled (but our founder Paul is the only one who prefers it this way)
Hob
Instructions: Pour into a saucepan
Stir whilst on a medium heat for 8-10 mins until hot
Pour into a bowl. Please re-use pot
Produce of
Made in the UK in small batches
Preparation and Usage
- Jazz it up with your favourite fresh greens. We love pairing with sprouting broccoli
Name and address
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
- BOL Foods,
- 51 Bracken Rd,
- D18 CV48,
- Dublin,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per BOL
|RI* per BOL
|Energy kJ
|353
|1589
|19%
|Energy kcal
|84
|378
|19%
|Fat
|1.5g
|6.8g
|10%
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|4.1g
|20%
|Carbohydrate
|11.2g
|50.4g
|19%
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|11.7g
|13%
|Fibre
|4.3g
|19.4g
|-
|Protein**
|4.4g
|20.0g
|40%
|Salt
|0.36g
|1.62g
|27%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**This BOL is high in protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021