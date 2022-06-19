Running With Bulls Tempranillo 75Cl

Great quality wine at a very good price especially
Refreshing but little flavour.
I like that it is not woody, and not too tannic, and a smooth drink. Easy to drink, easy to guzzle, refreshing served chilled. But there is too little flavour, and zero nose to it. I can finish the bottle easily but won't be buying any more. For the price there are better wines in Tescos.
Cheers. Enjoy!
The only problem with this wine is it's base price (hence 4 stars). In this house, too much £ for a midweek bottle. Oherwise it's a lovely wine. Soft enough to drink on its own but good with most foods. Fruity, mellow, not tannic. Well worth trying.
Fantastic value for money!
Fantastic value for money! This wine has become a staple in our house. Rioja quality and taste, but from the Aussie's. Any Rioja lovers should give this a try! Beautiful with lamb or beef or BBQ.