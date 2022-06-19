We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Running With Bulls Tempranillo 75Cl

4.2(4)Write a review
£8.00
£8.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Running With Bulls Tempranillo 75Cl
  • Usually a grape variety associated with Rioja and Spanish red wine, Running with Bulls is a rare example of a Tempranillo from South Australia.
  • The Hill-Smith family had the courage and belief that this iconic Spanish grape varietal could thrive across South Australia as it mirrors the climate of the Mediterranean.
  • The Tempranillo grapes are picked at optimum fruit flavour for a mouth-watering medium-bodied red wine.
  • Drinking: now - 2024.
  • Perfect served as it is, or this red wine can be served slightly chilled. Pair with tapas or wood-fired pizza. This red wine is also suitable for vegans and vegetarians.
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Crimson in colour, the bouquet opens with black cherry, cola and lavender supported by notes of chocolate and black pepper. The velvet like palate has fleshy boysenberry and spice, followed by plush powdery tannins

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Running with Bulls

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo

Vinification Details

  • A warm and dry spring started the growing season off early. This weather continued into summer until the end of January when an inch of rain fell. The rain was welcome and gave the vines the drink they needed to finish ripening the grapes. The warm days during summer and autumn were mediated by cool nights, leading to immaculate fruit flavours and ripe tannins.

History

  • The Running with Bulls Tempranillo is sourced from multiple growers in the western ranges, across the valley floor and into the Penrice region of the Barossa. This provides a great collection of aroma and flavour profiles to make an interesting and varietal Tempranillo.

Regional Information

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect with tapas.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Rafa Vineyards,
  • Lot 4,
  • Valley Road Angaston,
  • South Australia 5353.

Importer address

  • John E Fells & Sons Limited,
  • Fells House,
  • Station Road,
  • Kings Langley,
  • WD4 8LH,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

750ml ℮

View all Red Wine

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Great quality wine at a very good price especially

5 stars

Great quality wine at a very good price especially if you like Spanish wines.

Refreshing but little flavour.

3 stars

I like that it is not woody, and not too tannic, and a smooth drink. Easy to drink, easy to guzzle, refreshing served chilled. But there is too little flavour, and zero nose to it. I can finish the bottle easily but won't be buying any more. For the price there are better wines in Tescos.

Cheers. Enjoy!

4 stars

The only problem with this wine is it's base price (hence 4 stars). In this house, too much £ for a midweek bottle. Oherwise it's a lovely wine. Soft enough to drink on its own but good with most foods. Fruity, mellow, not tannic. Well worth trying.

Fantastic value for money!

5 stars

Fantastic value for money! This wine has become a staple in our house. Rioja quality and taste, but from the Aussie's. Any Rioja lovers should give this a try! Beautiful with lamb or beef or BBQ.

