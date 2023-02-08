Pepsi Max Lime 2L

It’s amazing! My favourite flavour of Pepsi Max!
I’m in love with this drink. It’s my favourite. Super refreshing ice cold and the kick of lime really comes through. It’s gorgeous. The best flavour in the Pepsi Max range. Not sure how the other reviewer works out the taste is ‘unpleasant’, there’s either something wrong with their tastebuds or it’s just pure sabotage of this wonderful product.
Unpleasant taste
Bad taste. 👎
I love this it’s a shame that they don’t sell it at Tesco at Westgate in Halifax England then I could get it there instead of going to king cross Tesco for it
Best yet.
The most refreshing and best tasting of them all.
Nice little twist
Good taste, not too heavey on the lime, not chemicaly either, nice and refreshing with a few ice cubes.