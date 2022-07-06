We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Jord Organic Oat Drink 1 Litre

5(1)Write a review
Jord Organic Oat Drink 1 Litre
£ 1.80
£1.80/litre
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Organic Oat Drink, Pasteurised and Homogenised
  • From Nordic nature, straight to your fridge. JÖRD Oat drink is 100% plant based and a dairy-free milk style drink. JÖRD Oat is kept simple with just four organic, all natural ingredients and no preservatives. JÖRD Oat drink is great in your coffee, tea, or cereal - use as you would with milk.
  • Think Nordic nature.
  • A heavy rain and a summer breeze.
  • A sunny day that lightens deepest winter.
  • Ever changing.
  • Unpredictable.
  • Sharing its goodness to those, that like the seasons, live a lot of lives.
  • JÖRĐ
  • Made by Nordic wind rain and sun.
  • Deliciously plant based for every single you.
  • We keep things simple with just 4 ingredients. We only use organically grown oats harvested by Nordic farmers to give a fresh and pure taste. All natural, all plant based, all delicious.
  • V-Label.EU - European Vegetarian Union, Vegan
  • DK-ØKO-100, EU-Agriculture
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C081801, www.fsc.org
  • © 2020 Jörd International A/S
  • Made from organic oats harvested by Nordic farmers, water, rapeseed oil and a pinch of salt
  • All natural ingredients - Organic oats and free from preservatives
  • Free from dairy and lactose free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

Water, Organic Oats (13%), Organic Rapeseed Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated, max 5°C.Best consumed within 4-5 days of opening. Best Before See top of package.

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink it chilled
  • Enjoy in coffee and tea
  • Enjoy It!
  • Perfect of cereals
  • Savour in cooking and baking
  • Make tasty smoothies
  • Shake Well

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Jörd International A/S,
  • 8260 Viby,
  • Denmark.
  • (a part of Arla Group)

Importer address

  • Imported by:
  • Arla Foods Limited,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Arla Foods Limited,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB,
  • UK.
  • UK customer service contact 0113 382 7009
  • Jordplantbased.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy221 kJ / 52 kcal
Fat1,5 g
of which saturates0,1 g
Carbohydrate8,8 g
of which sugars3,3 g
Protein0,8 g
Salt0,15 g
View all Dairy Free Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Plant based

5 stars

So tasty We're very pleased

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here