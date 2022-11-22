L'Oreal Men Expert Barber Club Slicked Hair Fixing Wax 75ml

LOreal Men Xprt Slick Hair Fixing Wax 75ml

Discover the Slick Fixing Pomade from the Barber Club styling range, designed to create a slick look with high shine.

Discover the Barber Club styling range, the styling range for men inspired by barber know-how.

A pomade with strong hold and high shine To create a slick look that lasts all day For medium to long hair, ideal for skin fade hair cuts From Men Expert Barber Club, styling inspired by Barber know-how

Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

1208164 W, Aqua / Water, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Steareth-20, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Octyldodecyl Neopentanoate, VP/Dimethylaminoethylmethacrylate Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Acer Saccharum Extract / Sugar Maple Extract, Eugenol, Aminomethyl Propanol, Limonene, Benzoic Acid, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Caprylyl Glycol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Sorbic Acid, Caramel, Coumarin, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C232454/1)

Net Contents

75ml

Preparation and Usage