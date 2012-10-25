We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Walkers Variety Cheese & Onion & Ready Salted Crisps 12X25g

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Walkers Variety Cheese & Onion & Ready Salted Crisps 12X25g
£ 2.50
£0.83/100g

Product Description

  • 6 x Ready Salted Potato Crisps 6 x Cheese & Onion Flavour Potato Crisps
  • To find out more about how we care for our spuds and our planet, visit www.walkers.co.uk/sustainability
  • - Multipack of Walkers Ready Salted and Cheese & Onion crisps
  • - Made with 100% Great British Potatoes
  • - Fresh taste guaranteed
  • - Perfect crisps for lunch and snacking
  • - Multipack contains 6 x Ready Salted and 6 x Cheese & Onion
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - No added MSG, Artificial Colours, or Preservatives
  • When you look at a potato, what do you see? Probably just a potato, right? Well, in 1948 Henry Walker saw potential with a bite of positivity he turned his humble spuds into irresistible Walkers Crisps. Since then, our crisps have been providing moments of delicious crunchiness and smiles to everyone in Britain, everyday.
  • So, when life gives you potatoes... Make crisps
  • H. Walker
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
  • Walkers, and the Walkers Logo, are registered trademarks ©2021.
  • 100% Great British Potatoes
  • Some See Potatoes, We See Potential
  • Britain's Favourite Flavours
  • We use sustainably sourced British potatoes
  • 100% quality ingredients
  • Fresh taste guaranteed
  • No added MSG, artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • At Walkers, we relentlessly pursue the best, freshest, tastiest, crunchiest crisps. But if we didn't nail it this time, please contact us here:
  • www.walkers.co.uk
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

12 x 25g ℮

  • Each inner pack contains:
    • Energy543kJ 130kcal
      6%
    • Fat7.7g
      11%
    • Saturates0.6g
      3%
    • Sugars<0.1g
      <1%
    • Salt0.34g
      6%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2172kJ

    • 100% Great British Potatoes
    • Some See Potatoes, We See Potential
    • Britain's Favourite Flavours
    • We use sustainably sourced British potatoes
    • 100% quality ingredients
    • Fresh taste guaranteed
    • No added MSG, artificial colours or preservatives
    • Suitable for Vegetarians
    • 6 x Ready Salted
    • 6 x Cheese & Onion

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place

    Number of uses

    Each inner pack contains 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g(%*) Pack
    Energy2172kJ543kJ
    -521kcal130kcal(6%*)
    Fat31g7.7g(11%*)
    of which Saturates2.5g0.6g(3%*)
    Carbohydrate53g13g
    of which Sugars0.4g&lt;0.1g(<1%*)
    Fibre3.7g0.9g
    Protein6.1g1.5g
    Salt1.4g0.34g(6%*)
    Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    • 100% Great British Potatoes
    • Some See Potatoes, We See Potential
    • Britain's Favourite Flavours
    • We use sustainably sourced British potatoes
    • 100% quality ingredients
    • Fresh taste guaranteed
    • No added MSG, artificial colours or preservatives
    • Suitable for Vegetarians
    • 6 x Ready Salted
    • 6 x Cheese & Onion

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Cheese & Onion Seasoning [Dried Onion, Salt, Dried Milk Whey, Lactose (from Milk), Sugar, Flavouring (contains Milk), Cheese Powder (from Milk), Dried Yeast, Dried Garlic, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Colours (Annatto Bixin, Paprika Extract)]

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place

    Number of uses

    Each inner pack contains 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g(%*) Pack
    Energy2147kJ537kJ
    -514kcal129kcal(6%*)
    Fat29g7.4g(11%*)
    of which Saturates2.4g0.6g(3%*)
    Carbohydrate54g14g
    of which Sugars2.6g0.6g(<1%*)
    Fibre3.8g0.9g
    Protein6.3g1.6g
    Salt1.2g0.29g(6%*)
    Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here