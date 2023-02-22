We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Ready To Serve Custard 500G

Write a review
Tesco Ready To Serve Custard 500G
£0.85
£0.17/100g

1/4 of a pack

Energy
516kJ
122kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

low

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.0g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 412kJ / 98kcal

Product Description

  • Ready to serve UHT custard.
  • Thick & Creamy Enjoy poured piping hot over crumble or cold over fresh fruit
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Reconstituted Buttermilk Powder, Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Milk Proteins, Flavouring, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W/900W 3 mins 30 secs /3 mins
For best results, empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 2 mins (800W) /1 min 30 secs (900W).
Stir then heat on full power for another 1 min 30 secs (800W/900W)
Stir before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan. For best results heat gently for 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Do not allow to boil.

Preparation and Usage

  • May be served hot or cold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Recycle at recycling points. Check home collection

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (125g)
Energy412kJ / 98kcal516kJ / 122kcal
Fat2.9g3.6g
Saturates1.6g2.0g
Carbohydrate15.6g19.5g
Sugars11.2g14.0g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein2.3g2.9g
Salt0.12g0.14g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
23 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Good Custard

5 stars

Excellent quality Custard,far before any others, I will always buy this if I can.

Tesco custard is perfect for trifle and crumble

5 stars

So good to have in the cupboard. It is versatile and can be used hot or cold. I can make a dessert in minutes with tesco ready made custard.

Really good and creamy and high is perfect smooth

5 stars

Really good and creamy and high is perfect smooth texture

Great product great price.

5 stars

Great value for money compared to other more expensive brands, great taste and lovely and creamy

Have used it loads of times - don't change it!!

5 stars

super flavour, good value and much quicker than making custard with powder!!!

Very good quality, the package says it all . Fair

5 stars

Very good quality, the package says it all . Fair price, will buy every time I need custard.

Delicious custard!

5 stars

Delicious with a crumble or tart

Gorgeous on Apply lattice pie.

5 stars

Very good custard.

Smooth traditional custard

4 stars

So useful to have this in the cupboard. Great with fruit, sponge puddings, crumbles. Good old fashioned bananas and custard. Nice smooth custard, thank you

Creamy, and excellent value.

5 stars

Tastes creamy- as good as fresh. An essential store cupboard item.

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

