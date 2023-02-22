Tesco Ready To Serve Custard 500G

Good Custard
Excellent quality Custard,far before any others, I will always buy this if I can.
Tesco custard is perfect for trifle and crumble
So good to have in the cupboard. It is versatile and can be used hot or cold. I can make a dessert in minutes with tesco ready made custard.
Really good and creamy and high is perfect smooth
Really good and creamy and high is perfect smooth texture
Great product great price.
Great value for money compared to other more expensive brands, great taste and lovely and creamy
Have used it loads of times - don't change it!!
super flavour, good value and much quicker than making custard with powder!!!
Very good quality, the package says it all . Fair
Very good quality, the package says it all . Fair price, will buy every time I need custard.
Delicious custard!
Delicious with a crumble or tart
Gorgeous on Apply lattice pie.
Very good custard.
Smooth traditional custard
So useful to have this in the cupboard. Great with fruit, sponge puddings, crumbles. Good old fashioned bananas and custard. Nice smooth custard, thank you
Creamy, and excellent value.
Tastes creamy- as good as fresh. An essential store cupboard item.