Old El Paso Mild Fajita Melt Kit 385G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1254 kJ / 297 kcal
Product Description
- 6 Soft flour tortillas, 1 Seasoning mix for chicken, 1 Seasoning Mix for cheesy sauce.
- This Mexican Fajita Melt Kit contains: 6 extra soft tortillas wraps, 1 spice mix and 1 cheesy sauce mix
- "Old El Paso Fajita Melt Kit brings the delicious toasted cheesy taste of street food into your home!"
- Just add chicken, avocado and cheese for a fiesta that's ready in 25 minutes! Serves 3 to 4 amigos
- Turn up the flavour of your favourite Mexican food with this and other Old El Paso products
- Bring the delicious toasted and cheesy taste of street food trucks into your home!
- Tortillas: Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Box - Recycle
- Pouch - Don't Recycle
- © General Mills
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- This Fajita Melt Kit is preservative free and suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 385G
Information
Ingredients
Super Soft Flour Tortillas (91%): Wheat Flour, Water, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower Oil), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates), Salt, Seasoning Mix for Chicken (8%): Garlic Powder Spices (Chilli, Paprika Powder, Chili Guajillo, Black Pepper, Chili Habanero) (17%), Corn Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Oregano, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Anti-Caking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate), Marjoram, Paprika Extract, Smoked Maltodextrin, Seasoning Mix for Cheesy Sauce (1%): Maltodextrin, Tomato Powder (30%), Salt, Spices (Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper) (8%), Sugar, Anticaking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate), Paprika Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Parsley, Oregano
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Contains 6 portions
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Made for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- For any queries or advice on our products, you can contact us on:
- 0800 591 223 (UK) 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
- www.oldelpaso.co.uk
Net Contents
385g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each fajita (64g) (tortilla and seasoning mixes as sold):
|%* (64g)
|Energy
|1254 kJ / 297 kcal
|805 kJ / 191 kcal
|10%
|Fat
|5.1 g
|3.3 g
|5%
|of which saturates
|1.2 g
|0.7 g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|52.3 g
|33.6 g
|13%
|of which sugars
|4.5 g
|2.9 g
|3%
|Fibre
|2.9 g
|1.9 g
|-
|Protein
|9.0 g
|5.8 g
|12%
|Salt
|2.27 g
|1.46 g
|24%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|Contains 6 portions
