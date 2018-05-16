We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Old El Paso Mild Fajita Melt Kit 385G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Old El Paso Mild Fajita Melt Kit 385G
£ 3.00
£0.78/100g
Each fajita (64g) (tortilla and seasoning mixes as sold) contains:
  • Energy805kJ 191kcal
    10%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates0.7g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt1.46g
    24%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1254 kJ / 297 kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Soft flour tortillas, 1 Seasoning mix for chicken, 1 Seasoning Mix for cheesy sauce.
  • This Mexican Fajita Melt Kit contains: 6 extra soft tortillas wraps, 1 spice mix and 1 cheesy sauce mix
  • "Old El Paso Fajita Melt Kit brings the delicious toasted cheesy taste of street food into your home!"
  • Just add chicken, avocado and cheese for a fiesta that's ready in 25 minutes! Serves 3 to 4 amigos
  • Turn up the flavour of your favourite Mexican food with this and other Old El Paso products
  • Bring the delicious toasted and cheesy taste of street food trucks into your home!
  • Tortillas: Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Box - Recycle
  • Pouch - Don't Recycle
  • © General Mills
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • This Fajita Melt Kit is preservative free and suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 385G

Information

Ingredients

Super Soft Flour Tortillas (91%): Wheat Flour, Water, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower Oil), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates), Salt, Seasoning Mix for Chicken (8%): Garlic Powder Spices (Chilli, Paprika Powder, Chili Guajillo, Black Pepper, Chili Habanero) (17%), Corn Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Oregano, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Anti-Caking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate), Marjoram, Paprika Extract, Smoked Maltodextrin, Seasoning Mix for Cheesy Sauce (1%): Maltodextrin, Tomato Powder (30%), Salt, Spices (Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper) (8%), Sugar, Anticaking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate), Paprika Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Parsley, Oregano

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • For any queries or advice on our products, you can contact us on:
  • 0800 591 223 (UK) 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.
  • www.oldelpaso.co.uk

Net Contents

385g ℮

