Surf Deep Sea Liquid Laundry Detergent 24 Washes 648ml

Surf Dp Sea/Min Liquid Detergent 24 Washes 648ml

Recall a tranquil evening spent by the sea and awaken your senses with the refreshing, long lasting scent of Surf Deep Sea Minerals Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent. Infused with natural essential oils, let its marine notes envelop you in the freshness of the ocean. The Deep Sea Minerals range is suitable for washing both colours and whites. Surf is the UK’s No.1 fragrance detergent brand* and brings you the joy of fragrance, long after you've washed your clothes. With burst after burst of uplifting fragrance released right through your day, your laundry stays fragrantly fresh, with a brilliant deep clean you'll love. Our laundry washing liquid bottle contains recycled plastic and is 100% recyclable with the sleeve removed. To use Surf laundry detergent effectively, pour into the dosing ball and then place in the drum of your washing machine. Then add your laundry and start the wash. For the best results, use 27 ml for standard loads (4-5 kg) and soft/medium water. Use 40 ml for larger or dirtier loads, and hard water. Wash dark colours separately. Check colour-fastness before pre-treating with neat liquid. Don’t wash flame-resistant fabrics above 50°C. Do not use on silk and wool. When handwashing, dilute 17 ml detergent in 5 L water. For heavy soiling, wash on a high temperature. When washing at low temps, use a non-delicate cycle for best results. *Kantar 52 w/e 27.12.20

Surf Deep Sea Minerals Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent delivers burst after burst of uplifting, long lasting fragrance Surf is the UK's no.1 fragrance laundry detergent brand* The bottle for this washing liquid detergent contains recycled plastic and is 100% recyclable with the sleeve removed Washing detergent featuring a fragrance inspired by the freshness of the deep sea infused with natural essential oils This concentrated laundry liquid washing detergent has been approved by the Good Housekeeping Institute Surf laundry liquid is suitable for washing both colours and whites

Pack size: 648ML

Ingredients

5-15%: Anionic surfactants. <5%: Nonionic surfactants, Perfume, Soap, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Enzymes, Methylisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

648 ℮