Horlicks Vegan Malt Drink 400G

£3.75
£0.94/100g

Per 25g serving contains

Energy
352kJ
84kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
0.5g

-

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

-

0.5%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.4g

-

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

-

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 25g serve

Product Description

  • Malted Drink
  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • At Horlicks, we love to listen to our customers and due to demand, you can now enjoy the malty goodness as part of a vegan or dairy free diet. We have lovingly developed a product with the deliciously, creamy malty taste of Horlicks Original, enriched with vitamins and minerals, but without the dairy. Horlicks was first developed by British brothers William and James Horlicks in the late 1800's and to continue their love for all things malty, we have developed the first vegan malted drink in the UK.
  • So take a moment from the hectic rush of modern life and enjoy the richly comforting taste of Horlicks, hot or cold and at any time of day.
  • Reduce Reuse Recycle
  • 100% recyclable jar, contains recycled plastic
  • Cap - Recycle
  • Jar - Recycle
  • Remove Sleeve - Sleeve - Don't Recycle
  • Horlicks is a registered trademark used under license by Aimia Foods Limited with the permission of the Trademark Owner.
  • Take a moment
  • High in calcium, zinc and vitamins C, D and B12
  • Malty goodness
  • Just add vegan milk of choice
  • Free from artificial: colours & flavours, sweeteners, preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 400G
  • High in Calcium, Zinc and Vitamins C, D and B12

Information

Ingredients

Malted Barley (75%), Wheat Flour (6%), Malted Millet (5%), Calcium Carbonate, Sugar, Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Potassium Carbonate, Vitamin Mix (Vitamin C, Niacin, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamine, Folic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Ferric Pyrophosphate, Zinc Oxide

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, store in a cool, dry place away from sunlight. To enjoy the product at its best, use within 4 weeks of opening. Its contents may settle during transit.Best Before End: See base

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Create your perfect Horlicks moment
  • Hot - Place 3 heaped teaspoons (25g) of Horlicks Vegan into your mug and pour on 200ml of your favourite hot non-dairy milk, stir well and enjoy.
  • To microwave, simply follow the directions above with your non-dairy milk alternative, microwave for 1 minute (800W).
  • Stir well, heat for a further 30 seconds, stir again and enjoy.
  • Cold - Place 3 heaped teaspoons (25g) and 200ml of non-dairy milk into a blender or shaker. Mix until dissolved and serve in a tall glass.

Number of uses

This pack contains 16 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Aimia Foods Ltd.,
  • Penny Lane,
  • Haydock,
  • Merseyside,
  • WA11 0QZ.

Return to

  • Aimia Foods Ltd.,
  • Penny Lane,
  • Haydock,
  • Merseyside,
  • WA11 0QZ.
  • Consumer Care UK
  • Phone: 03300414860 (local rate)
  • Email: contactus@aimiafoods.com
  • Website: www.horlicks.co.uk
  • Write to: Freepost Aimia Foods
  • Consumer Care EU
  • Write to: Aimia Foods Ltd.,

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 25g serve%NRV*per 100g as sold%NRV*
Energy kJ/kcal352/841409/337
Fat (of which saturates) 0.5g (0.1g)2.1g (0.4g)
Carbohydrate18.5g73.9g
(of which sugars)(9.4g)(37.6g)
Fibre0.4g1.5g
Protein1.8g7.2g
Salt0.2g0.6g
Vitamin D, μg3.46813.6272
Vitamin E, mg3.73114.7123
Vitamin C, mg25.532102.1128
Thiamin (Vit B1), mg0.4391.7154
Riboflavin (Vit B2), mg0.7502.8202
Niacin, mg6.54126.1163
Vitamin B6, mg0.7533.0212
Folic Acid, μg68.134272.4136
Vitamin B121.6646.4254
Biotin, μg29.559118236
Pantothenic acid (Vit B5), mg2.74410.7178
Calcium, mg24731986.3123
Iron, mg2.4179.769
Zinc, mg3.13112.5125
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value----
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

A decent product with

4 stars

Great that this is vegan but a shame it contains palm oil and is in a plastic tub. Great flavour although does not taste as malty as the original, but it I guess that the flavour is affected by the oat milk I used. I also found the microwave instructions slightly confusing. Adding cold "milk" to the powder and then heating it in the microwave resulted in lumps of "goo". I find it better to heat the milk in a jug in the microwave then adding it to the horlicks powder and stirring well. Also a good way of improving nutrition.

Deliciously familiar

5 stars

Tastes exactly how I remember it, delicious and will continue buying it forever

What's not to like ?

5 stars

I had to stop drinking Horlicks due to Lactose Intolerance so imagine my delight to find a Vegan version hitting the shelves ! As good as the original. No nasties in it and supplemented with Vitamins and Minerals. Tastes amazing . Very happy. Try it, you wont be sorry.

Not vegan if it has palm oil in it

1 stars

Not vegan if it has palm oil in it

Delicious!

5 stars

Expensive but absolutely delicious! Obsessed.

