Horlicks Vegan Malt Drink 400G

A decent product with
Great that this is vegan but a shame it contains palm oil and is in a plastic tub. Great flavour although does not taste as malty as the original, but it I guess that the flavour is affected by the oat milk I used. I also found the microwave instructions slightly confusing. Adding cold "milk" to the powder and then heating it in the microwave resulted in lumps of "goo". I find it better to heat the milk in a jug in the microwave then adding it to the horlicks powder and stirring well. Also a good way of improving nutrition.
Deliciously familiar
Tastes exactly how I remember it, delicious and will continue buying it forever
What's not to like ?
I had to stop drinking Horlicks due to Lactose Intolerance so imagine my delight to find a Vegan version hitting the shelves ! As good as the original. No nasties in it and supplemented with Vitamins and Minerals. Tastes amazing . Very happy. Try it, you wont be sorry.
Not vegan if it has palm oil in it
Delicious!
Expensive but absolutely delicious! Obsessed.