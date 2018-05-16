We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Wunda Original Plant Based Alternative Milk 950Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Wunda Original Plant Based Alternative Milk 950Ml
£ 1.90
£2.00/litre

New

Each 100ml serving contains:
  • Energy146kJ 35kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.17g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 146kJ /

Product Description

  • Pea Protein Drink with Vitamins and Calcium. UHT.
  • Buying this carton helps you care for the world's forests.
  • Wunda® should be consumed as part of a balanced and varied diet and can be introduced from 6 years of age.
  • Plant based diets are good for the planet**
  • But even good can be improved that's why this product is carbon neutral because reducing & offsetting all our emissions makes the planet & our product Wunda® - ful scan the QR code or check mywunda.com to get a closer look at all we do
  • **Plant based diets represent a major opportunity to reduce greenhouse gas emussions
  • Carbon Trust
  • Carbon Neutral
  • Powered by Pea Protein*
  • *Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014047
  • Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good
  • Tetra Pak®, Tetra Brik® Aseptic
  • High in Fibre and Calcium
  • Source of Vitamins D, B2, B12
  • Gluten Free
  • Low in Sugar & Fat
  • Epic in Everything
  • High in Protein
  • I Am Carbon Neutral
  • Plant Based, Not Milk
  • Free from Dairy, Lactose, Soya and Nuts
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 950ML
  • Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass
  • High in Fibre and Calcium
  • Source of Vitamins D, B2, B12
  • High in Protein
  • Low in Sugar & Fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Pea Protein (2.6%), Chicory Root Fibre, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Tricalcium Phosphate, Natural Flavourings, Vitamins (D, B2, B12), Stabiliser: Carrageenan

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Nuts, Soya

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days, do not freeze.Best Before End: See top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be used hot or cold.
  • Shake Me Well
  • Wunda® - Fully Versatille
  • In a glass on its own
  • Fluffy pancakes
  • Smoothies
  • Frothy coffee
  • A cup of tea
  • Cereal

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Wunda Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Send Us a Signal:
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Wunda Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.
  • Freephone UK: 0800 464 3430
  • ROI: 1800 852 462

Net Contents

950ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mL
Energy146kJ /
-35kcal
Fat1.4g
of which: saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate2.4g
of which: sugars2.3g
Fibre1.9g
Protein2.2g
Salt0.17g
Vitamin D0.75µg (15%***)
Riboflavin (B2)0.21mg (15%***)
Vitamin B120.38µg (15%***)
Calcium120mg (15%***)
***Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)-
View all Dairy Free Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here