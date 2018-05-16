The Real Yorkshire Pudding Co. 4 Large Gluten Free Yorkshire Puddings 160G
Product Description
- TRYPC 4 Large Gltn/Fr Y/Shire Puddings 160g
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Free Range Egg White, Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Free Range Egg, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze as soon as possible after purchase and always by date shown, use within one month. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Use by: see front of pack.
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as consumed Per 100g
|as consumed Per pudding (38g)
|% per pudding RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|1251kJ
|478kJ
|6%
|8400kJ
|-
|298kcal
|114kcal
|6%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|12g
|4.4g
|6%
|70g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|0.6g
|3%
|20g
|Carbohydrates
|38g
|14g
|of which sugars
|1.1g
|0.4g
|<1%
|90g
|Dietry fibre
|2.3g
|0.9g
|Protein
|10g
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.60g
|0.23g
|4%
|6g
|*RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
