We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

The Real Yorkshire Pudding Co. 4 Large Gluten Free Yorkshire Puddings 160G

No ratings yetWrite a review
The Real Yorkshire Pudding Co. 4 Large Gluten Free Yorkshire Puddings 160G
£ 2.00
£1.25/100g

New

One pudding (38g) cooked as per instructions contains
  • Energy478kJ 114kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.23g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1251kJ

Product Description

  • TRYPC 4 Large Gltn/Fr Y/Shire Puddings 160g
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

Free Range Egg White, Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Free Range Egg, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze as soon as possible after purchase and always by date shown, use within one month. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Use by: see front of pack.

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas consumed Per 100gas consumed Per pudding (38g)% per pudding RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 1251kJ478kJ6%8400kJ
-298kcal114kcal6%2000kcal
Fat 12g4.4g6%70g
of which saturates 1.5g0.6g3%20g
Carbohydrates 38g14g
of which sugars 1.1g0.4g<1%90g
Dietry fibre 2.3g0.9g
Protein 10g3.8g
Salt 0.60g0.23g4%6g
*RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
View all Fresh Sauces, Stuffing & Accompaniments

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here