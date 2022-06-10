We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Thorntons Pearls Salted Caramel Chocolate 167G

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolates with a Salted Caramel (47%) Centre
  • Perfect for sharing - making time together even more delightful
  • Backed by a century of British chocolate-making expertise, each bite into a Thorntons Pearl reveals a delightful centre of taste and texture.
  • © Design 21

At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family-owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability, to the role we play within our communities, to the unique experiences we create for our consumers.

  • Smooth milk chocolate with a gooey salted caramel centre
  • Perfect for sharing - making time together even more delightful
  • Backed by a century of British chocolate-making expertise - each bite reveals a delicious taste and texture
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 167G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Salted Butter [Butter (Milk), Salt], Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk, Sweetened Condensed Milk [Whole Milk, Sugar, Lactose (Milk)], Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Lecithins (Soya)), Vegetable Fat (Palm Kernel), Sea Salt, Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May Also Contain: Nuts, Egg, Cereals Containing Gluten.

Storage

Keep in a Cool, Dry Place.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Name and address

  • (UK) Thorntons,
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alfreton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ.

Return to

  • We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates.
  • Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat! 0044 800 454537
  • customercare@thorntons.co.uk
  • (UK) Thorntons,
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alfreton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ.
  • (ROI) Thorntons,
  • Kinsale Road,
  • Cork.

Net Contents

167g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy2048 kJ
-490 kcal
Fat26 g
of which Saturates17 g
Carbohydrate59 g
of which Sugars55 g
Protein4.1 g
Salt0.38 g
Hard to think of a nicer gift at this price.

4 stars

Really nice chocolates, I also get these for my sister as a treat,they are her favourites.

No saltier than a Rolo.

3 stars

Nice, but not much saltier than your average Rolo.

Would buy again

5 stars

Lovely chocolates would buy again

