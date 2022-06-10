Thorntons Pearls Salted Caramel Chocolate 167G

At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family-owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability, to the role we play within our communities, to the unique experiences we create for our consumers.
Smooth milk chocolate with a gooey salted caramel centre
Perfect for sharing - making time together even more delightful
Backed by a century of British chocolate-making expertise - each bite reveals a delicious taste and texture
