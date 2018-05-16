Baylis & Harding Boudoire Rose Keep Sake Box
New
- The Boudoire Collection is our opulent, indulgent floral collection. The delicate, modern rose fragrance leaves you feeling indulged and invigorated.
- FSC - FSC® Please Replace with Printer's ESC Logo
- Sustainable luxury
- Suitable for vegans
Information
Ingredients
Soap: Sodium Palmate, Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Hexyl Cinnamal, Body Wash: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 14700 (Red 4), Shower Gel: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 14700 (Red 4), Hand & Body Lotion: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Coumarin, Bath Soak Crystals: Sodium chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, Bath & Shower Crème: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycoldistearate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 19140 (Yellow 5)
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Soap, Body Wash, Shower Gel
- Lather and rinse
- Hand & Body Lotion
- Massage gently into skin until fully absorbed.
- Bath Soak Crystals
- Sprinkle into bath under warm running water.
- Bath & Shower Crème
- Pour into bath under warm running water.
Warnings
- Bath Soak Crystals
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. EXCESSIVE USE OR PROLONGED EXPOSURE CAN CAUSE IRRITATION TO SKIN AND URINARY TRACT. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- Bath & Shower Crème
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Lid. Recycle Tub. Recycle Tube. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
Return to
- baylisandharding.com
Safety information
