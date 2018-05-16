Alice Scott Deep Recharge Body Giftset
New
- Level up your skin care with this two-step routine to gently exfoliate, tone and nourish. Dry body brushing is the foundation for beautifully radiant, healthy-looking skin, removing dead skin cells, boosting circulation and encouraging cell renewal. Follow with shea body soufflé, harnessing rich shea butter with wild fig and uplifting essential oils of mandarin rind and cedarwood.
- Shea Body Soufflé
- With natural shea butter and a balmy blend of wild fig, layered with uplifting essential oils of mandarin rind & cedarwood.
- Alice Scott is a leading British brand creating contemporary stationery, lifestyle accessories and health & beauty collections. All our formulations are vegan friendly and use natural or sustainable fabrics & fibres, with fully recyclable packaging across all products.
- Produced under licence by H&A York
- © HFD Rights Ltd.
- Body Brush - Natural cactus bristle & FSC certified birch wood
- Nourishing body soufflé with shea butter & uplifting essential oils
- Vegan Friendly
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Isopropyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Ceteareth-25, Dimethicone, Parfum, Stearic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Glycerin, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Laureth-7, Carbomer, Caprylyl Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Hydroxycitronellal
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- For best results use body brush on dry skin, starting with your feet and legs, always brushing towards the heart. Use light, firm strokes, don't press too hard and pay particular attention to any dry areas. Follow with the body soufflé, massaging into cleansed skin using large circular movements until fully absorbed.
- Body Brush
- Care: Rinse thoroughly after use and leave to dry naturally.
Warnings
- In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse immediately with clean water. Do not use on broken or infected skin. If irritation occurs, discontinue use.
- Please retain for future reference.
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced by:
- H&A,
- York,
- YO26 6RS.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
Return to
- H&A,
- York,
- YO26 6RS.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
- www.handa-uk.com
- www.alicescott.co.uk
Safety information
