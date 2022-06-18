We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Raw Chilli & Lime Marinated King Prawns 200G

Tesco Raw Chilli & Lime Marinated King Prawns 200G
£ 3.25
£16.25/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
551kJ
131kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
5.0g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.8g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.99g

medium

17%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 551kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • Raw peeled king prawns (Penaeus vannamei) in a chilli and lime flavoured marinade.
  • CHILLI & LIME Succulent king prawns coated in a chilli and lime marinade
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (79%), Water, Sugar, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Maltodextrin, Wheat Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Bell Pepper, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Paprika Extract, Salt, Antioxidants (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Erythorbate), Chilli, White Pepper, Turmeric, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Thickener (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: PAN FRY FROM FROZEN Med 6-7 mins Pre-heat 1tbsp (15ml) of oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Remove all packaging and place prawns in to the pan. Cook for 2 minutes, add 2tbsp (30ml) of water and cook for a further 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally throughout cooking. Reduce heat if necessary.

Produce of

Made using prawns farmed in Vietnam

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (100g)
Energy551kJ / 131kcal551kJ / 131kcal
Fat5.0g5.0g
Saturates0.7g0.7g
Carbohydrate9.3g9.3g
Sugars5.8g5.8g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein12.0g12.0g
Salt0.99g0.99g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Good prawns but needs a stronger marinade

4 stars

I mistakenly got these thinking that they were already cooked. The prawns were of a good size and had quite a bit of the marinade still in the pack. I cooked as per the instructions on pack and thought that the prawns themselves were juicy and succulent but did think that the chilli and lime flavour was lacking and did not come up to my expectations. On my second purchase I added extra chilli and lime zest before cooking and it made all the difference. Will definitely buy again but adding more lime and chilli plus fresh Coriander makes a big improvement.Good prawns

Great but a little hot I add a little mayonaize

5 stars

Great but a little hot I add a little mayonaize

lovely

4 stars

Don't know what that 1 star is about. Easy to prepare and were lovely. Gonna buy some more today.

Disgusting.

1 stars

Disgusting. Got 3 packs of these by mistake thinking they were the fresh ones that I love in my salads. Had them with linguine and it has an awful sickly sticky lime sauce on them, I can still taste it 3 hours later, tried to take the taste away with some cheesy Doritos and a bit of an Easter egg but nothing is getting rid of it. Time for the mouth wash.

