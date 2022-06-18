Tesco Raw Chilli & Lime Marinated King Prawns 200G

Good prawns but needs a stronger marinade
I mistakenly got these thinking that they were already cooked. The prawns were of a good size and had quite a bit of the marinade still in the pack. I cooked as per the instructions on pack and thought that the prawns themselves were juicy and succulent but did think that the chilli and lime flavour was lacking and did not come up to my expectations. On my second purchase I added extra chilli and lime zest before cooking and it made all the difference. Will definitely buy again but adding more lime and chilli plus fresh Coriander makes a big improvement.Good prawns
Great but a little hot I add a little mayonaize
lovely
Don't know what that 1 star is about. Easy to prepare and were lovely. Gonna buy some more today.
Disgusting.
Disgusting. Got 3 packs of these by mistake thinking they were the fresh ones that I love in my salads. Had them with linguine and it has an awful sickly sticky lime sauce on them, I can still taste it 3 hours later, tried to take the taste away with some cheesy Doritos and a bit of an Easter egg but nothing is getting rid of it. Time for the mouth wash.