Pizza Express Garlic & Herb Pizza Dipping Sauce 255G
New
Product Description
- Garlic & Mixture of Herbs Sauce
- Visit www.pizzaexpress.com
- Pizza makers since 1965, PizzaExpress have hand-selected only the best quality ingredients to make the perfect dipping sauce pairing for your favourite pizzas.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 255G
Information
Ingredients
Rapeseed Oil, Lean Yogurt (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Sugar, Garlic (3.7%) Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Vinegar, Spices), Free Range Egg and Egg Yolk, Herbs (Parsley, Tarragon, Basil) (2.2%), Water, Maize Starch, Salt and Sea Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Onion Extract, Flavouring (Soy, Milk), Thickener (Guar Gum), Acids (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (E385)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.For best before, see bottle
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable
Name and address
- UK: PizzaExpress,
- Hunton House,
- Highbridge Estate,
- Oxford Road,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
Return to
- UK: PizzaExpress,
- Hunton House,
- Highbridge Estate,
- Oxford Road,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1LX.
- EU: 38 Main Street,
- Swords,
- Co. Dublin,
- Ireland,
- K67 E0A2.
Net Contents
255g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold per 100g
|Energy
|1500kJ/360 kcal
|Fat
|34g
|of which saturates
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|of which sugars
|8.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|Protein
|1.4g
|Salt
|1.7g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021