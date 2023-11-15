L'oreal Elvive Colour Protect Shampoo Refill 500ml

Britain's No.1 For Coloured Hair*: Coloured or highlighted hair? Try Britain's No.1 brand for coloured hair* Elvive Colour Protect. Our best shampoo for coloured hair, this range will protect colour vibrancy for up to 10 weeks**. - Caring Formula: enriched with red peony and UV filters that works in affinity with the hair fibre from root to tip to nourish, revive and protect coloured hair. It helps protect your colour for up to 10 weeks***. - Suitable For Coloured Or Highlighted Hair: Ideal for coloured hair types. Elvive Colour Protect shampoo protects hair against external aggressions and prolongs colour vibrancy**. - Blonde, Highlighted Or Silver Hair? This range of shampoo works together with our Purple Anti-Brassiness range. Elvive purple shampoo helps to neutralise brassy tones and leave hair looking beautiful and bright. Use as a weekly treatment alongside your daily Colour Protect routine. - Refill Pouch Uses 75% Less Plastic: Care for your hair and the planet with the Elvive Colour Protect refill pouch that uses 75% less plastic**. **Consumer test on 170 women after application of the Colour Protect Shampoo & conditioner. ***Instrumental test after application of the Colour Protect Shampoo, conditioner and Extraordinary Oil for Coloured Hair. ****Compared to 2x 250ml Elvive shampoo bottles.. Our Restoring Shampoo, a creamy caring formula, works in affinity with the hair fibre from root to tip. Say goodbye to long and damaged lengths! Our formula is enriched with a cocktail of: - Vegetal Keratin - Vitamins - Castor Oil It nourishes and helps strengthen lengths to prevent breakage**, whilst helping to restore a healthy look and luscious feel to the hair.

Care for your hair and the planet with the UK's No. 1* *Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Hair care category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1

Recycle with bags at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home.

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Dimethicone, Coco-Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Cocamide Mipa, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Cocoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Salicylic Acid, Poly (Linseed Oil), Benzophenone-4, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Carbomer, Geraniol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Methyl Cocoate, Citric Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Net Contents

500ml

Preparation and Usage