Biotiful Kefir Vanilla Smoothie 500Ml
Product Description
- Kefir Vanilla
- Indulge nutritiously with our Kefir Vanilla drink, creamy yet light and bursting with Vanilla.
- We make our Kefir right here in the UK with British milk and no sugar added***. Following the ancient method of fermentation that originated from the Caucasus Mountains 2,000 years ago, our Kefir contains billions of live cultures and is packed with protein.
- A delicious way to support immunity*, naturally and gut health**, as a source of both calcium and vitamin B12.
- Kefir Vanilla is great on its own, in smoothies or as an afternoon snack.
- Immunity Support**
- **Biotiful Kefir is a source of Vit B12 which supports the normal functioning of the immune system.
- Gut friendly*
- *Biotiful Kefir is a source of calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
- Dairy is delicious. And cultured dairy? Delicious, naturally. And it also means immunity support**. Billions of live cultures. Protein - a lot of it. British milk and no sugar added. Creamy yet light and bursting with vanilla.
- Originating from the Caucasus mountains, Kefir has been a trusted gut-friendly staple for over 2000 years. The word literally means 'feel good'.
- We love it for breakfast or as a snack.
- Biotiful.
- Upgrade your dairy.
- A delicious zingy & light shot of kefir
- The perfect daily immunity** boost, naturally
- Biotiful has always been ahead of the time, leading the way to bring Kefir to the UK.
- Figure skater turned banker turned entrepreneur, Natasha Bowes founded Biotiful in 2012 when she decided to create a Kefir for the UK that matched the standards of the Kefir she drank daily in her native Russia.
- She spent months in her own kitchen perfecting the recipe that matched the nutrition, taste and quality enjoyed back home.
- The mission to upgrade the nation's Dairy began.
- Have you tried kefir shot?
- Peach & Turmeric
- Recycle
- Immunity support, naturally
- Source of protein, calcium and vitamins B12 & B2
- No sugar added - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Red Tractor approved farms
- Kefir: fermented milk with vanilla
- Gluten free
- Free of artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500ML
- Biotiful Kefir is a source of Vit B12 which supports the normal functioning of the immune system
- Biotiful Kefir is a source of calcium, which contributes to the normal functioning of the digestive system
- Immunity Support Naturally
- Supports digestion
- Source of Protein
- Billions of live cultures
- Source of calcium
- Source of B2 & Vitamin B12
- No Sugar Added
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Cow's Milk (88%) Fermented with Live Kefir Cultures†, Water, Fruit Extracts (Apple, Grape, Carob), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Lemon Concentrate, Stabiliser (Pectin), †Includes: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Plantarum, Lactobacillus Casei, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus
Allergy Information
- For Allergens: See ingredients in bold.
Storage
Use by date: Please see bottle neckKeep refrigerated at 1-5ºC.
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Overnight Oats
- Half bottle of Kefir
- 1 1/2 cups of oats
- Handful of dried cranberries
- Combine in a container
- Leave in fridge overnight
- Shake well before opening and consume within 3 days of opening.
Number of uses
2 portions per bottle
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Biotiful Dairy Ltd:
- UK: PO Box 55560,
- London,
- SW7 9DJ.
- EU: Suite CDV 54262,
Return to
- Biotiful Dairy Ltd:
- UK: PO Box 55560,
- London,
- SW7 9DJ.
- biotifuldairy.com
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|1 serving (250ml)
|% of reference intake in portion
|Energy, kcal (kj)
|60 (251)
|150 (628)
|Fat, (g)
|2.6
|6.6
|of which saturates, (g)
|1.7
|4.2
|Carbohydrates, (g)
|5.9
|14.8
|of which sugars*, (g)
|5.2
|13.1
|Protein, (g)
|2.9
|7.3
|Salt, (g)
|<0.1
|<0.1
|Riboflavin (B2), mg
|0.34
|24%
|Vitamin B12, µg
|0.55
|22%
|Calcium, mg
|277
|35%
|Phosphorus, mg
|194
|28%
|Vitamins and Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|-
