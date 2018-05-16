Tesco Chicken Breast Joint With Vegetables 800G

- Energy1259kJ 300kcal15%
- Fat11.5g16%
- Saturates4.0g20%
- Sugars7.7g9%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 425kJ / 101kcal
Product Description
- Chicken Breast Joint with added water, baby potatoes, baby carrots and green beans.
- Chicken breast with baby potatoes, baby carrots and green beans
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (42%), Potato (26%), Baby Carrots (11%), Green Bean (11%), Water, Pea Starch, Salt, Sugar.
Storage
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6 1 hr 15 mins Remove film lid. Cover with foil and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and carefully remove the foil cover from the tray. Place back in the oven for a further 45 minutes. Allow to stand for 5 minutes after cooking.
Produce of
Made using British and EU chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (296g**)
|Energy
|425kJ / 101kcal
|1259kJ / 300kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|11.5g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.1g
|12.1g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|7.7g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|2.7g
|Protein
|12.0g
|35.5g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 800g typically weighs 592g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.