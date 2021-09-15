We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pukka Organic Tea Selection Box 45 Sachets 74G

Product Description

  • Pukka Organic Tea Selection Box 45 Sachets 74G
  • 1% for the planet
  • 45 sachets of nine incredible Pukka organic herbal teas
  • Pamper someone you love with a gift of wellbeing. Carefully crafted to encourage you to share a cup of tea with friends and family, our unique Pukka Organic Tea Selection Box contains 45 sachets of 9 incredible Pukka organic herbal teas and is bursting with herbs, flowers, roots, and berries:
  • 5 x Supreme Matcha Green
  • 5 x Turmeric Gold
  • 5 x Peppermint & Licorice
  • 5 x Feel New
  • 5 x Elderberry & Echinacea
  • 5 x Three Ginger
  • 5 x Love
  • 5 x Lemon, Ginger & Manuka Honey
  • 5 x Night Time
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/non-EU Agriculture
  • Organic
  • Pack size: 74G

Information

Ingredients

Three Ginger: Naturally Caffeine-Free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Ginger Root (52%), Galangal Root (28%), Licorice Root, Turmeric Root (4%), Night Time: Naturally Caffeine-Free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Oat Flowering Tops (30%), Licorice Root, Chamomile Flower, Lavender Flower (14%), Limeflower (10%), Valerian Root, Tulsi Leaf, Love: Naturally Caffeine-Free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Chamomile Flower (25%), Limeflower, Elderflower, Marigold Flower, Licorice Root, Rose Flower (5%), Lavender Flower (5%), Lemon, Ginger & Manuka Honey: Naturally Caffeine-Free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Ginger Root (32%), Licorice Root, Elderflower, Sweet Fennel Seed, Lemon Verbena Leaf, Turmeric Root, Lemon Essential Oil Flavour (6%), Lemon Whole (6%), Lemon Myrtle Leaf, Manuka Honey Flavour (2%), Feel New: Naturally Caffeine-Free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Aniseed (32.5%), Sweet Fennel Seed (32.5%), Cardamom Pod (15%), Licorice Root, Coriander Seed, Turmeric Root, Turmeric Gold: 100% organically grown and ethically sourced ingredients: Turmeric Root (40%), Green Tea (20%), Licorice Root, Cardamom Pod, Lemon Essential Oil Flavour (6%), Lemon Whole (6%), Lemon Verbena Leaf, Peppermint & Licorice: Naturally Caffeine-Free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Peppermint Leaf (60%), Licorice Root (40%), Supreme Matcha Green: 100% organically grown and ethically sourced ingredients: Sencha Green Tea (34%), Pin Ho Wild Jade Green Tea (32%), Indian Green Tea (32%), Matcha (Jeju Island Emerald) (2%), Elderberry & Echinacea: Naturally Caffeine-Free and ethically sourced ingredients: Licorice Root*, Ginger Root*, Echinacea Root and Leaf* (10%), Beetroot*, Aniseed*, Rosehip*, Elderflower* (8%), Peppermint Leaf*, Orange Peel*, Elderberry* (6%), Hibiscus Flower*, Orange Essential Oil Flavour*, Natural Blackcurrant Flavour, (*Organic ingredients (99.9%))

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Oats

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

45 Count

Warnings

  • Contains licorice - people suffering from hypertension should avoid excessive consumption. Seek professional advice during pregnancy.

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Pukka Herbs Ltd,
  • The Herb House,
  • Keynsham,
  • BS31 2GN.
  • Pukka Herbs,

Return to

  • Pukka Herbs Ltd,
  • The Herb House,
  • Keynsham,
  • BS31 2GN.
  • pukkaherbs.com

Net Contents

74g

Safety information

perfect selection box

First time trying these teas, I wasn't quite sure which to buy, which is why I opted for this selection box, i can honestly say I enjoyed all of them, especially the night time tea. Flavours aren't artificial like some of the herbal teas on the market, definitely worth the money , I'll certainly be back for more.

