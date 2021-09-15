Pukka Organic Tea Selection Box 45 Sachets 74G

Ingredients
Three Ginger: Naturally Caffeine-Free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Ginger Root (52%), Galangal Root (28%), Licorice Root, Turmeric Root (4%), Night Time: Naturally Caffeine-Free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Oat Flowering Tops (30%), Licorice Root, Chamomile Flower, Lavender Flower (14%), Limeflower (10%), Valerian Root, Tulsi Leaf, Love: Naturally Caffeine-Free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Chamomile Flower (25%), Limeflower, Elderflower, Marigold Flower, Licorice Root, Rose Flower (5%), Lavender Flower (5%), Lemon, Ginger & Manuka Honey: Naturally Caffeine-Free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Ginger Root (32%), Licorice Root, Elderflower, Sweet Fennel Seed, Lemon Verbena Leaf, Turmeric Root, Lemon Essential Oil Flavour (6%), Lemon Whole (6%), Lemon Myrtle Leaf, Manuka Honey Flavour (2%), Feel New: Naturally Caffeine-Free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Aniseed (32.5%), Sweet Fennel Seed (32.5%), Cardamom Pod (15%), Licorice Root, Coriander Seed, Turmeric Root, Turmeric Gold: 100% organically grown and ethically sourced ingredients: Turmeric Root (40%), Green Tea (20%), Licorice Root, Cardamom Pod, Lemon Essential Oil Flavour (6%), Lemon Whole (6%), Lemon Verbena Leaf, Peppermint & Licorice: Naturally Caffeine-Free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Peppermint Leaf (60%), Licorice Root (40%), Supreme Matcha Green: 100% organically grown and ethically sourced ingredients: Sencha Green Tea (34%), Pin Ho Wild Jade Green Tea (32%), Indian Green Tea (32%), Matcha (Jeju Island Emerald) (2%), Elderberry & Echinacea: Naturally Caffeine-Free and ethically sourced ingredients: Licorice Root*, Ginger Root*, Echinacea Root and Leaf* (10%), Beetroot*, Aniseed*, Rosehip*, Elderflower* (8%), Peppermint Leaf*, Orange Peel*, Elderberry* (6%), Hibiscus Flower*, Orange Essential Oil Flavour*, Natural Blackcurrant Flavour, (*Organic ingredients (99.9%))